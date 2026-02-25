Fresh Coronation Street fan theory predicts Bernie Winter is villain Jodie Ramsey’s secret mum

Bernie Winter’s wedding photo drama has taken a properly sinister turn on Coronation Street – and it’s left fans convinced there’s far more to Jodie Ramsey than a petty grudge.

Viewers watched Bernie accuse Mal of playing mind games on Monday night (February 24) after discovering her face had been cut out of her wedding photo with Dev. But as the episode later revealed, Mal wasn’t the one behind it at all.

Instead, it was Jodie who’d slipped into Bernie’s house, tampered with the picture, and carefully placed Bernie’s cut-out face into her secret trinket box.

Jodie kept Bernie’s photo as a token (Credit: ITV)

Jodie’s trinket box truth in Coronation Street

Jodie has been quietly plotting revenge against Bernie ever since their infamous toastie mix-up at Roy’s Rolls. At first, her meddling appeared fairly mild – including telling Mal that Bernie enjoyed having him around, something viewers know couldn’t be further from the truth.

But with Mal beginning to display worrying, stalker-like behaviour, things quickly escalated. Bernie returned home alone this week to find her house had been entered – and her wedding photo vandalised.

Naturally, Bernie pointed the finger at Mal, accusing him of messing with her head. He denied it outright.

What Bernie didn’t realise was that Jodie was the one pulling the strings, taking things to a much darker level by breaking in herself and adding the cut-out photo to her unsettling collection of trinkets. Chilling stuff.

Who is Jodie’s mum really? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts Bernie is Jodie’s mum

After seeing these scenes unfold, fans aren’t buying that Jodie would go this far over a simple workplace mix-up.

Instead, a new fan theory suggests her vendetta against Bernie runs far deeper – because the two women could actually be related.

One viewer has put forward the idea that Bernie Winter could be Jodie Ramsey’s mum. While audiences have met Jodie’s dad, her mum has yet to appear on screen.

Sharing the theory on X, one fan wrote: “Jodie’s character and storyline stepped up a massive gear in tonight’s Corrie, does Jodie know Bernie hence breaking in to her house and making her think Mal is behind it? Is Bernie Jodie’s mum?… And who was that girl she was talking to?… What is Jodie hiding?…”

Another fan replied: “It’s possible as Jodie/Shona have different mums. It’s gonna become clear how and why Jodie was in the back of Graham’s van in Corriedale …. and why she wants Shona’s life.”

With Jodie’s behaviour growing increasingly disturbing, viewers will be watching closely to see whether this shocking family theory turns out to be true – and just how far her revenge plot is really going to go.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

