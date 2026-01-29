Coronation Street spoilers reveal if Bernie survives after turning to drugs and collapsing unconscious

Coronation Street viewers were left reeling in tonight’s episode (Thursday, January 29) when Bernie Winter was discovered unconscious after a night that spiralled badly out of control. After turning to drink and drugs in the wake of her grief, things took a frightening turn – but spoilers have now confirmed whether Bernie survives.

A grieving Bernie met a man called Mal at the Chariot Square Hotel, where a few drinks quickly led to heavier choices. The night escalated rapidly, and Bernie was later found unconscious in a toilet cubicle by a group of girls. With Weatherfield holding its breath, will she pull through?

Bernie’s fate is revealed (Credit: ITV)

Bernie Winter unconscious in Coronation Street

Earlier in the episode, Bernie decided she’d reached breaking point. Telling Dev she was heading out with the girls, she made it clear she needed an escape after losing both Paul and Billy – and she was planning to find it at the bottom of a glass. A few drinks in the Rovers soon became uncomfortable when Maggie suggested Bernie might be overdoing it, prompting her to leave and seek refuge elsewhere.

At the Chariot Square Hotel, Bernie struck up a bond with Mal, a stranger with his own tale of heartbreak and ready access to alcohol. As they drank, swapped stories and blasted music at full volume, their behaviour drew the attention of Ryan, who eventually kicked them out. Refusing to call it a night, Bernie followed Mal upstairs, where events quickly became messy and ill-judged.

When Ryan knocked on the door at 2am, Bernie insisted nothing inappropriate had happened, despite appearances. But the episode ended on a chilling note, with Bernie found unconscious in a toilet cubicle, leaving serious concerns about how far the night had gone – and what the consequences might be.

Bernie makes it through (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers confirm Bernie Winter’s fate

Thankfully, Coronation Street spoilers for the rest of the week confirm that Bernie survives the ordeal. Bernie is alive.

In tomorrow’s episode (Friday, January 30), Dev is beside himself at No.7, convinced Bernie’s disappearance signals the worst after he notices a trench worn into the carpet. Kit and Asha try to calm him down, suggesting she’ll reappear soon enough, probably armed with a fry-up and a fearsome hangover. Elsewhere in the café, Sally hosts Brody’s birthday while a jittery Gemma admits to Roy that Bernie has gone completely off-grid. The pressure mounts as viewers wonder whether Ryan will finally reveal what he knows.

Just as Dev, Asha, Gemma and Chesney prepare to head out searching, the door opens and a dishevelled Bernie stumbles back home. Later, outside No.4, she admits to Gemma that the night went badly wrong – before freezing when she spots Mal nearby.

The awkwardness doesn’t end there. Next week, Bernie tries to avoid Mal by suggesting Roy hires a cheaper electrician, but Roy’s conscience keeps him loyal. When Mal later turns up in the café and offers to help Bernie out during the lunch rush, she reluctantly agrees, proving that some nights out can have very long-lasting consequences in Weatherfield.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!