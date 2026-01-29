Coronation Street early release on ITVX sees fan-favourite in serious drug danger after night with stranger

In tonight’s Coronation Street ITVX early release (Thursday, January 29), viewers watched a fan-favourite unravel as heartbreak pushed her towards drink, drugs and a dangerous situation she couldn’t control.

Bernie Winter, still reeling from devastating loss, decided one night out wasn’t enough and took the party further than anyone expected – with alarming consequences.

After heading out for drinks with the girls, Bernie was determined not to let the night end. Leaving the Rovers behind, she made her way to the Chariot Square Hotel to keep the good times rolling.

That’s where she crossed paths with Mal – a man who turned out to be Roy’s date Alice’s husband – setting off a chain of events that quickly spiralled.

Bernie struggled to cope

Earlier, Bernie had told Dev she was heading out for drinks, trying to distract herself from the pain of losing both her son and her son-in-law. While out with friends at the Rovers, things became awkward when Maggie suggested she’d had one too many.

Unwilling to go home, Bernie carried on alone and ended up at the hotel bar. There, she struck up a conversation with Mal, who opened up about his wife Alice’s affair. Bernie, in turn, spoke about the deaths of Paul and Billy.

The pair put music on and carried on partying, only to be shut down by a fed-up Ryan. But the night was far from over, with Mal inviting Bernie back to his room to work their way through the mini-bar.

Mal and Bernie drug antics in Coronation Street ITVX scenes

As the evening wore on, Bernie Winter took things even further by introducing drugs into the mix. The conversation turned serious, emotions ran high, and Mal attempted to kiss her. Bernie quickly shut it down, reminding him – and herself – that she was married.

By 2am, Ryan was knocking at the door following more noise complaints. With Debbie due in at 7am, he warned Bernie to sort herself out. She insisted nothing had happened between her and Mal. But, Ryan pointed out that Dev might not see it that way.

Bernie eventually left, but the episode then ended on a worrying note as she was found unconscious, slumped in a toilet cubicle, discovered by a group of girls who realised she was in a bad way.

The scenes raised serious questions about how far Bernie’s grief could push her, and also whether she can find a safer way to cope before things take an even darker turn.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

