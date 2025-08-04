Coronation Street fans fear the show foreshadowed an upcoming death at Bernie and Dev’s wedding

Coronation Street fans have been left worried that tonight’s episode may have predicted a death at the wedding of Bernie and Dev.

There has been quite a number of exits announced over the last few months. But Coronation Street fans have been left wondering if we’re about to lose Dev Alahan. Despite being a staple character for quite some time, tonight’s episode may have foreshadowed the end of Dev.

Weddings in SoapLand are never straightforward. But could Coronation Street be heading for a shock death and Dev and Bernie’s big day?

Dev and Bernie’s pre-wedding parties are very different (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street ‘foreshadows’ death

In Coronation Street tonight, Bernie was trying to please Dev’s auntie Rani. But obviously things didn’t go according to plan.

She opted to have a civilised hen do instead of a huge bash. But Gemma didn’t see the message and turned up ready for a party dressed in a nurse’s outfit.

Everyone managed to salvage things for a while, until Bernie heard how Dev was having a blast at his stag do.

Slowly all the girls began moving over to the pub, where everyone was taking turns dancing on a pole. And when it was Gemma’s turn – Auntie Rani arrived.

Horrified by what she was seeing, she told Dev he wouldn’t be getting any of her gifts, and insulted Gemma and Bernie. But Dev didn’t care about the gifts, and instead told Auntie Rani she can’t speak to his family like that.

Right before she walked off, Rani told Dev: “Go ahead and marry her. It’s your funeral.” And some fans are now wondering if she meant literally…

Spoilers show it’s Bernie who suffers a health scare (Credit: ITV)

What happens at Dev and Bernie’s wedding?

Taking to social media, one Coronation Street fan penned: “I’ve got a feeling something bad is going to happen to Dev at his wedding.”

Spoilers for the wedding show that things do not in fact go to plan. But it’s not Dev who faces a health crisis.

On the day of the wedding the quads fall ill, so they have to watch on a livestream with Joseph. But as Bernie realises she has forgotten her lucky charm locket she heads back home. But as she goes to get it, there’s a burglar inside.

Eventually she makes it to her wedding. But as the Coronation Street event kicks off, Bernie collapses right in front of Dev.

Asha rushes to tend to her as Gemma calls an ambulance. Later, Asha heads to the Bistro and reveals Dev wants the whole family at the hospital.

But will Bernie be okay or is this something to do with the predicted Asha storyline? And did auntie Rani really foreshadow a shock death?

