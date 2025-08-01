Coronation Street star Sally Ann Matthews is ‘set to leave’ the soap as Jenny Connor after almost four decades.

With Jenny no longer having a job at the Rovers, and with Daisy now having left, her place in the soap has seemed to be unstable for some time.

Now though, it has been reported that Sally Ann Matthews’ character Jenny will be written out of the soap.

Jenny’s leaving the soap (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Sally Ann Matthews ‘set to leave’ soap

Coronation Street star Sally Ann Matthews is said to have been ‘devastated’ by the axe news.

A source told The Sun: “She was central to the soap for so long as Rovers landlady but bosses wanted to go in a new direction.

“Her late night Instagram rants haven’t helped matters but ultimately it was a story-led decision by the team.

“The writing was very much on the wall when Jenny lost the Rovers but an exciting exit has been planned for her.”

Coronation Street declined to comment when asked about these reports.

However, the exact details of Sally’s ‘exit’ as Jenny are thought to be being kept a secret for the time being, but when could her exit air?

Her exit is being kept a secret for now (Credit: ITV)

Here’s when Sally Ann Matthews could leave soap

It is expected for Sally Ann Matthews to film her final exit scenes in the coming months. With Corrie being 6+ weeks ahead when it comes to filming and the scenes being aired on screens, we could see Jenny Connor leave over the festive period or in early 2026.

While Jenny’s final storyline hasn’t been revealed yet, Jenny losing the pub and waving goodbye to Daisy started to slowly pave the way for a possible departure.

Some viewers even suggested that her future on the soap was ‘doomed’ from this point on.

Only time will tell as to how Jenny will leave the soap…

Read more: 16 top characters who must not leave Coronation Street amid budget cut speculation

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!