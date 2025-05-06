Coronation Street fans fear Jenny’s future on the soap is ‘doomed’ as she faces losing the pub

Coronation Street fans are worried that Jenny Connor’s time on the soap is running out as they question her future.

With Jenny being unable to afford buying the pub, it seems that it’s the end of an era.

And fans are now worried that when Jenny loses the Rovers, she might also lose her place on the Street.

Jenny’s hopes were crushed (Credit: ITV) Jenny’s pub days over? Over the past few months on Coronation Street, Jenny and Daisy realised that they had no choice. They needed to pay Carla back the money they’d stolen from her to originally buy the pub. Jenny thought that she’d figured out a way to save the day though. And, she got in touch with a guy online called ‘Dom.’ Meeting up with her new love interest, Jenny soon agreed to transfer all of the money she had to ‘Dom.’ She invested in his business and was promised her money would be doubled. But, as she transferred the money over, Jenny soon found out that Christina had been catfishing her . Christina was questioned, but it seemed ‘Dom’ had gone off with Jenny’s money… Now, it looks as though there’s no way for Jenny to keep her precious pub. But, what does this mean for her future on the Street?

Fans are worried for Jenny (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans fear for Jenny’s future on the soap

With Jenny most likely about to lose her home and place behind the Rovers’ bar, fans are now wondering what’s left for her on the Street.

Now that Daisy has gone, fans are worried Jenny could leave the soap rather soon.

On Reddit, one fan wondered: “What’s Jenny going to do now?”

They then explained: “I’ve been watching on and off since I was very little, is it concerning I don’t really have many memories of Jenny without Daisy, I know she was in it without Daisy but I feel Daisy and Jenny was a duo, she’s probably going to have to sell the pub. I do like Jenny sometimes but I do find it concerning I can’t only remember one memory without Daisy being there and then when Johnny died in the sink hole flood. I think Jenny’s doomed unless she tracks down where the money actually went but I highly doubt she will because she has no idea where Daisy actually went.”

Another fan added: “I reckon Jenny will be next to be announced as leaving the show – I don’t see too much more they can do with Jenny, her only family relationship is Rita, and tbh as Rita’s actress has aged she’s obviously in the show less.”

A third person shared: “Jenny’s one of my favourites so I really hope this isn’t the beginning of the end for her.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.