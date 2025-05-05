Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as special flashback for Kit, Lou and Mick airs

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, a special flashback episode uncovers a secret between Kit, Lou and Mick.

Elsewhere, Eileen gets some worrying news following Julie’s autopsy.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Gary and Mick have it out

Kit and Lou come face to face in the pub as Lou tells Tracy that she and Kit have history.

And, there’s also drama for Lou’s other half as Liam plays a prank on Mick by pouring washing powder in his tea at the builder’s yard.

Mick gets his revenge on Liam for the prank by locking him in the tool shed, with Liam begging to be released.

It isn’t long before Liam tells Gary and Maria what Mick did to him, with Gary getting Mick back by locking him in the tool shed and firing him.

During a confrontation outside, Mick punches Gary to the ground before Gary picks up a smashed bottle ready to hit back.

But, Kit intervenes and attempts to break the men up before serious damage is done… But, it seems that Kit is on Team Mick with this one, much to Gary and Maria’s annoyance.

Perhaps, Brody’s release from the STC will cheer Mick up a bit?

2. Flashbacks reveal all for Kit, Lou and Mick

Bernie turns up at Kit’s flat, hoping he’ll open up to her. A special flashback episode then sees a young Kit, Mick and Lou go through their teenage years.

On the wrong side of the law, secrets that bind them together and what have made them into the people they are today will be revealed to viewers.

Back in the present day, Bernie remembers the photo she found in the bin. Letting herself into Kit’s flat, she quizzes him on why he’s covering for Mick over his fight with Gary. Will Kit open up?

3. Debbie continues to hide the truth from Ronnie

At the wedding fayre, Debbie loses her temper when Leanne keeps nagging her about the Speed Daal pitch being in a bad place. Frustrated after losing her clipboard, Debbie tries to move the stand herself but cuts her hand.

Ronnie insists that he takes an injured Debbie to A&E. But, Debbie panics at the hospital when the nurse wants to ask her some questions about her medical history and tells Ronnie he must leave.

Later on, at the Bistro, Abi and Debbie order some soft drinks. But, when Debbie spots Ronnie, she soon orders a large vodka.

With Debbie drunk, Abi rings Carl for some support. Debbie then breaks down to Abi as she admits that she’s had some bad news… Will she tell her about her dementia diagnosis?

Coronation Street spoilers next week 4. Lauren’s anger has consequences

Lauren tells Bobby that she had no choice but to use the money he gave her for a deposit on a flat. Bobby then ends their friendship over the matter.

At Roy’s Rolls, Betsy has a go at Lauren for her treatment of Bobby.

During an argument, Lauren ends up squirting ketchup all over Roy… What will he make of this?

Coronation Street spoilers next week 5. Eileen frets over Julie’s death

Eileen’s taken aback when Kit informs her that Julie’s autopsy found Eileen’s painkillers in her system.

Eileen then tells George that she’s struggling to properly grieve for her late sister because she’s worrying over being wrongly accused of murder.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.