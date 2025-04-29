Coronation Street fan theory predicts Debbie will end own life during dementia battle

Debbie Webster was officially diagnosed with dementia last night (Monday, April 28), and a Coronation Street twist could be ahead.

Debbie decided to end things with Ronnie last night in a bid to protect him from the truth about her dementia.

And now a new fan theory has predicted yet another upsetting turn in the storyline.

Debbie has dementia (Credit: ITV)

Debbie’s dementia in Coronation Street

Debbie recently attended an appointment with the doctor and explained a number of symptoms she’d been experiencing.

She’d been experiencing moments of brain fog, zoning out, and had suffered a mini-stroke too.

Debbie put these symptoms down to the menopause but the doctor referred her for some tests and highlighted the possibility of dementia.

Last night, after confiding in brother Carl about her health, Carl accompanied Debbie to her next appointment. She was then told that she had vascular dementia.

She was taken aback to hear that she was now left to fend for herself. When she was asked how much time she has left, the doctor couldn’t give her an answer.

To protect Ronnie from her future deterioration, after witnessing a woman with dementia experience confusion outside of the hospital, Debbie ended her engagement.

Other than Carl, nobody else knows of Debbie’s diagnosis.

Is there another heartbreaking twist ahead? (Credit: ITV) Coronation Street fan theory predicts sad twist for Debbie With Debbie worrying that she’ll lose her quick wit and sharp mind, she’s fearing what’s to come in her dementia journey. Now, a new fan theory has suggested that she’ll end her own life when her deterioration gets worse. The theory reads: “I assume Debbie will end her own life? My neighbour had vascular dementia and died at 97 of something else! We can’t suffer watching Debbie, for what could be decades, with this cruel disease. Huge mistake.” Another fan replied: “I wondered that as well.” A third person added: “Whenever they give people terminal diseases they always find a way to have them die really soon after, rather than showing that people live for decades with these diseases.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.