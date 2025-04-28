Coronation Street spoilers next week: First look as Julie Carp passes away

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Julie Carp sadly passes away while at a day at the lakes with sister Eileen.

Elsewhere, Lauren teams up with Betsy to expose her blackmailer.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Julie’s final moments

Julie records a video message explaining the importance of love. George then plans a romantic night for Eileen but she’s annoyed that he forgot about taking her and Julie to the lakes.

With Eileen and Julie getting a cab instead, Julie is at peace at the lakes. Meanwhile, George finds Julie’s video and is taken aback to hear her encourage Eileen to end things with him.

Julie then asks Eileen to grab her a drink, but when Eileen returns she sees Julie lying down on the floor with her eyes closed. She then checks for a pulse…

After Julie’s death, George fears for his relationship with Eileen. But, will Eileen take her late sister’s advice?

Coronation Street spoilers next week 2. Theo’s kid causes trouble

With Todd receiving a call from Danielle to tell him that Theo’s gone missing, a drunken Theo heads down the Street and gets into a fight with Mick. Billy intervenes as Theo then breaks down to him.

Later on, Theo’s daughter Millie turns up at Shuttleworth’s and demands answers…

Soon after this, Todd hears the car alarm going off on the hearse and checks it out.

He finds the vehicle covered in pink paint and realises Millie was behind it.

Millie then blames Todd for ruining her family, with Theo rushing to defend his daughter. What will Todd make of this?

3. New faces in the pub

With Rita encouraging Jenny to move on from the Rovers, Ryan tells Jenny that he only takes orders from Carla now. Glenda tries to put some prospective buyers off nabbing up the pub. But, Ryan’s suspicious…

4. Dee-Dee’s ready to head back to work

Dee-Dee tells Eileen that she’s worried about becoming too attached to baby Laila, but Eileen tells her to trust her heart. Ronnie then sees Dee-Dee spending some time with Laila and is pleased.

With Dee-Dee then telling Alya that she’s bonding with Laila, Alya advises her to call off the adoption plans. Dee-Dee then tells Michael she’s ready to return to work, but soon has an emotional wobble.

Coronation Street spoilers next week 5. Lauren and Betsy team up

Lauren tells Bobby that she hasn’t received any further threatening messages, but she’s still out to expose her blackmailer. Bobby then offers to help Lauren look at flats, but she politely declines his offer.

Lauren starts seeking a job before receiving a threatening message demanding £200 or she’ll be reported to the police. She then shows Betsy the text and shares her concerns that Bobby is her blackmailer.

Lauren is desperate to trick Bobby into exposing himself, planting some fake cash for him to pick up. She then waits and watches with Betsy. But, who is behind the texts?

Coronation Street spoilers next week 6. Mick causes more drama

Lisa tells Kit that Mick’s been brought in on suspicion of assault, and Kit’s been tasked to interview him. Kit’s clearly nervous and Mick enjoys watching him sweat.

Kit panics and lets Mick go a free man without scrutinising him. Mick then tells Kit that they need to talk…

Later on in the week, Liam and Jake head to the builder’s yard for a day’s work experience with Gary and Mick.

Mick then pranks Liam by covering him with cement, with Liam seeing the funny side. Gary and Maria then meet up with Mick for a drink…

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.