Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Daisy plans her move away from Weatherfield

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Daisy prepares to leave the Street and Debbie’s fears are confirmed.

Elsewhere, Carla grows suspicious of Betsy.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Carl makes a move

Since Carl Webster arrived in Weatherfield earlier this month, tension has been on the rise between him and Abi. This week, he calls at the house, seeming to have something on his mind.

Opening up to Abi, Carl claims that he’s worried about Kevin’s cancer diagnosis, and wishes they’d spent more time together over the years.

When she tells him he’s a decent bloke and she’s glad that he’s in Weatherfield, he leans in for a kiss. How will Abi react? Has he gotten the wrong idea?

2. Debbie receives a diagnosis in Coronation Street spoilers

When Ronnie invites Debbie out to lunch, she declines, with Carl backing his sister up, saying they have a meeting.

Instead, he accompanies his sister to her hospital appointment, where her world is turned upside down.

A neurologist informs Debbie that she does in fact have vascular dementia. Though she tells her she can continue life as normal for the time being, so long as she’s healthy, Debbie is shocked.

Despite the confirmation of her diagnosis, Debbie insists she isn’t ready to tell anyone else just yet.

Outside the clinic, a woman with dementia approaches, and Debbie’s upset to see a glimpse at her future.

Later, Ronnie is thrilled to reveal he’s put an offer in to buy No 6. With the news of her dementia diagnosis still weighing heavy, how will Debbie react?

3. Mick encourages Gary

Business hasn’t been great for Gary’s secondhand furniture shop lately, and this week he informs Maria he’s thinking of selling up. Instead, he wants to buy the builder’s yard.

Maria is quick to insist they can’t afford it.

Later, Gary confides in Mick that he wants to buy the builder’s yard but Maria doesn’t think it’s a good idea. The meddlesome neighbour suggests he goes ahead with it anyway.

Maria soon catches them having a celebratory drink, and learns Gary has offered Mick a job.

Later in the week, Gary is excited and assures Maria he’ll make it work.

She’s quick to suggest that he shouldn’t have hired Mick, as she’s worried about what he’s really like.

Over in the precinct, son Liam has his phone snatched by a group of lads.

As they harass him, Mick approaches…

4. George starts to worry in Coronation Street spoilers

With a trip to A&E required after a fall in the kitchen, Eileen isn’t best pleased when George asks Brian to take her. Apparently, he’s too busy!

Later in the week, Julie admits to George that Eileen is growing bored of their relationship.

She suggests he needs to make more of an effort.

George is concerned, but can he turn things around and save their relationship?

5. Betsy and Carla clash

Also this week, Betsy refuses to return to college following the shooting.

When Lisa tells Carla she’s going to take some time off work to be with Betsy, Carla starts to worry that the teenager is playing her mother.

When the pair are left alone in the flat together, Carla makes Betsy some lunch.

She witnesses Betsy use both of her hands to grind pepper over the pasta, and realises her arm is now fine.

As Carla points this out, Betsy stands and sends the food flying everywhere… just as Lisa arrives home.

Though Carla is annoyed that Betsy has faked her injury, Lisa lets it slide.

Later, Tracy insists she expects to be paid for the damage done to her van. Carla says Betsy needs to contribute, how will Lisa react?

As Lauren confesses to Bobby that she was the one who took the van, and Betsy has taken the blame for her, she also tells him she’s now receiving mysterious, threatening texts…

6. Daisy prepares to leave the street in Coronation Street spoilers

Daisy starts to grow suspicious of Christina this week, as she refuses to get rid of her burner phone.

When Jenny finally admits she has £60,000 from old shares Daisy’s dad bought in her name, she tells her stepdaughter she’s planning to invest in Dom’s company.

Daniel soon spots Christina with the burner phone, realising she has two phones. Will he realise what she and Daisy have been up to?

Later on in the week, Daisy catches Christina having a private conversation with Dom in the beer garden. Just what are they up to?

Back in the pub, she finds Jenny panicking in the back room. Have Christina and Dom cooked up a plan without her?

Finally this week, Daisy says her goodbyes.

After everything that’s happened, she decides it’s time for a fresh start.

Jenny begs Daisy not to leave, but she continues with her escape plan.

After a heart to heart with Daniel, will she change her mind and be convinced to stick around? Or is this her final goodbye to the Street?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.