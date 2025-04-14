Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Danielle accuses Theo and Sarah of affair

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Danielle accuses husband Theo of having an affair with Sarah Platt.

Elsewhere, Lauren and Betsy get into a spot of bother with Tracy.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Todd and Theo keep secrets from Danielle

Todd tells Sarah that he reckons Theo will never be honest to Danielle about who he really is. Danielle then comments on Sarah flirting with Kit while with Todd, with George filling her in on Todd’s sexuality.

Danielle then sees Sarah put her arm round Theo and jumps to the conclusion that they’re having an affair.

Theo begs Todd to fix his family, blaming him for ruining it. After, Danielle heads to the pub and sees Todd and Sarah together. She then asks Sarah where Theo is and Sarah tells her to speak to Todd instead.

At the factory, Theo grabs his tools and tells Todd to stay away from him.

But, then Danielle turns up… Will she work out what’s been going on?

Coronation Street spoilers next week: 2. Lauren’s reunion ends in disaster

Lauren’s informed by the hospital that Frankie’s almost ready to be discharged. She then receives a parcel for Frankie and realises there’s a prison stamp on it.

Lauren then heads to the prison to visit her dad…

Later on, with Betsy taking things out on Tracy and Carla, Lauren finds Betsy destroying the florist van. She then panics as Tracy approaches and drives the van off with Betsy in it…

It isn’t long before they end up in the precinct with the smashed van. Lauren then tells Betsy that she never passed her driving test as the police approach. Are they both in major trouble?

3. Dylan fights back

On the cobbles, Mick tells Sean that he’ll pay the price if he causes any more trouble for Brody.

Mick and Lou then arrange dinner with Gemma and Chesney as Jenny warns them to steer clear. At the STC, Brody makes homophobic comments to Dylan about Sean…

Dylan is livid and punches Brody in the face in anger.

Later, Sean hears of Gemma’s dinner plans and accuses her of siding with the enemy.

4. Jenny falls for the scam

‘Dom’ turns up at the Rovers to see Jenny, with Christina assuring Daisy that their plan is going smoothly. ‘Dom’ then tells Jenny that he’s selling his business and anyone who invests in it in the next few days will double their money.

Christina and Daisy do a little happy dance when Jenny expresses her desire to invest. Thrilled that the plan is working, Daisy then shares some news with Daniel.

She tells him that an aunt has given her some money and she wants them to move away from Weatherfield.

The next day, Daisy and Christina are baffled when they find out ‘Dom’ spent the whole night talking with Jenny. But, at the hotel, Daniel and Daisy head for a couple’s massage, with Daniel suspicious to see Christina with ‘Dom.’ Will he suss it all out?

Coronation Street spoilers next week: 5. Dee-Dee’s ready to move forward

Wes and Zoe turn up at Dee-Dee’s flat and apologise to her. Alya then tells Dee-Dee that the hospital has agreed to implement more training on black maternity experiences.

Dee-Dee then believes she’s getting somewhere and gets ready to return to work. However, as Debbie notices that Laila has a temperature, Dee-Dee worries. Debbie then notices that the formula milk she gave her is for 3-6 month year-olds and thinks she’s to blame.

6. Eileen has her doubts

With George getting in the way of Julie and Brian’s chance of happiness, Eileen questions whether George is actually the right guy for her. Julie advises her to be with someone who makes her heart sing… But, what will Eileen decide to do?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

