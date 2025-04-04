Coronation Street fans predict George romance with Julie leading up to Eileen’s exit

Coronation Street fans have predicted how Eileen’s exit will play out and it involves an affair for her two loved ones.

Viewers will know that Eileen is in a relationship with funeral director George Shuttleworth. And, that her sister Julie Carp has returned and doesn’t have long left to live.

But, Sue Cleaver’s ready to leave the soap soon. So, will Eileen’s exit have anything to do with an affair for her sister and lover?

Eileen’s exit is fast approaching (Credit: ITV)

Eileen’s exit to air soon as Sue Cleaver bows out of Coronation Street

In January this year, it was reported that Sue Cleaver would be leaving Coronation Street as Eileen Grimshaw after 25 years on the show. And, it wasn’t long before Sue herself confirmed the news.

As part of Eileen’s exit storyline, sister Julie Carp has returned to the Street after being diagnosed with terminal cancer. And, Julie’s only expected to live until the summer.

Also returning briefly to Weatherfield will be Eileen’s son, Jason Grimshaw, with Ryan Thomas coming out of ‘retirement’ to reprise the role.

Eileen is expected to leave the soap over the coming months, with Sue speaking out about her decision to leave the show on Loose Women.

She said: “I’m now 61 and I feel I’m now at a stage in my life, like most mums we have responsibilities, we have other things we have to consider [and] we’re bringing up our families – and I’ve got to the stage, my son is grown up now, he’s 29, I have no responsibilities left and I want to do something new. I want this decade to be about me.

“I really want to empower other women. Society at this point wants us all to shuffle off, don’t they. Just go away quietly, ‘You’ve had your days.’ “No, this is my decade. I’m more excited about this decade, hopefully you know, as long as I remain well, that this is going to be the most exciting decade for me. I’m really excited.”

A Julie and George romance? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict Julie and George affair

While the exact details of Eileen’s exit are being kept a secret for now, Julie’s return will likely be a part of the reason why Eileen decides to leave Coronation Street.

And now fans think that George and Julie will embark on a romance, prompting a heartbroken Eileen to pack her bags and go.

Taking to Reddit, one fan commented: “Does anyone think George will get feelings for Julie, and that might be why… Eileen leaves? Just a feeling I am getting.”

Another fan then replied: “I’ve thought this too.”

A third person responded: “It would not surprise me because of course Corrie would write something stupid like George falling for a woman who is dying.”

