Coronation Street fans are starting to suspect that Julie Carp is faking her cancer diagnosis and isn’t actually dying.

Julie returned to the cobbles earlier this year when it was revealed that she has terminal cancer and only has several months left to live.

But, could this all be ‘an act?’ Could Julie actually be lying to George, Eileen and Todd?

Julie might only live to see the summer (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Julie’s cancer diagnosis

Julie Carp returned to Weatherfield at the start of this year, with Todd bumping into her at the Chariot Square Hotel.

Julie made out that she had to rush off for a work meeting but she’d actually been in the area to receive alternative cancer treatment.

Todd and George then found out that Julie has terminal cancer and only has several months left before she sadly passes away.

She initially kept this information a secret from Eileen, but was forced to tell her everything when she caught her talking to George about her funeral at Shuttleworth’s.

Julie’s currently hoping to make the most of the time she has left… But, is all as it seems?

Fans aren’t convinced (Credit: ITV)

All the ‘clues’ that Julie is lying about cancer diagnosis

Last night (Tuesday, March 18), Julie told Eileen that it had all been an ‘act.’ She was painting on a brave smile but in reality she was petrified of death.

But, what if Julie was about to confess to actually faking her illness and putting on an ‘act’ that way, before stopping herself from telling the truth and switching up her story?

Spoilers for next week reveal that Julie goes to take her medication before pulling it away from her mouth… Scaffolder Theo also accuses Julie of faking her pain before finding out that she has cancer and apologising. But, could these all be ‘clues’ that Julie is lying about being ill?

Some fans think so. Taking to social media, one fan commented: “Is Julie lying?”

Another fan noted: “Julie seems remarkably well and full of life for someone dying of cancer.”

A third person added: “I definitely think Julie is lying about having cancer.”

But, why would Julie be lying about something so serious?

