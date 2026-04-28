‘Selfish!’ This Morning fans horrified as woman admits dog has been unwell for 8 months but she hasn’t taken her to vets

This Morning fans were left horrified today after a woman called into the show and admitted she hadn’t taken her sick dog to the vet – for eight months.

The lady phoned in to speak to TV vet Dr Scott Miller and seriously shocked viewers at home when she told him her story.

The caller explained to Dr Scott that her dog has been urinating blood for a staggering eight months.

She said she is too frightened to take her to the vets, as her son had recently died.

This Morning’s Dr Scott received a call about a dog who has been urinating blood for eight months (Credit: ITV)

But despite her tragic plight, viewers couldn’t believe what they were hearing – especially when she said her urine was often “pure blood”.

This Morning fans’ fury over caller’s sick dog

This Morning hosts, Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard, were joined in the studio on Tuesday morning by the show’s resident vet.

Dr Scott was in to take calls from viewers worried about their dogs.

Among the concerns was a pooch licking its paws constantly and a fussy eating mutt.

But then the female viewer phoned in about her pet Shih Tzu.

The caller, named Zoe, said: “I have a seven-year-old Schizu who’s weeing blood.

“For the past eight months, every time she goes out, sometimes it’s literally just blood.

“I’m very reluctant to take her to the vets because I don’t want to lose the dog.”

Dr Scott replied: “Oh, my love. And also, I hear that you lost your son recently, so I can understand you are very tender and very sensitive.”

‘Poor dog is unwell!’

Although there was some sympathy for the grieving pet owner, viewers were quick to speak out and brand the caller’s treatment “selfish”.

Taking to X, one fan said: “Makes me so angry when people abuse animals – & neglect is abuse.

“That poor dog is UNWELL & no doubt in a great deal of pain, based on its symptoms.

“Dogs mask pain to try to please us & only a vet can help with a serious symptom such as peeing blood. Inexcusable.”

This Morning fans were furious to hear about the lady’s unwell dog (Credit: ITV)

Another added: “Can’t understand why she’s phoned a tv show instead of taking her straight to the vets 8 months ago.”

A third raged: “Weeing blood. For months. Sorry but she has neglected that dog. Appreciate other bad things happened but that is not a valid reason.”

And a fourth chimed in: “8 months you’ve let your dog pee blood? Selfish!”

Someone else even fumed: “[Bleeping] hell! leaving your dog for 8 months peeing blood! She should be reported to RSPCA.”

Dr Scott did his best to try and convince the caller to take her dog to see a vet.

He told her it was mostly likely to be cystitis, a Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), or stone formation in the bladder.

“Please go and see your vet, trust them,” he insisted. The caller said she would.

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