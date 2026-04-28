‘Is he single?!’ Helen Flanagan sends fans wild as she shares rare picture of her ‘handsome’ brother

Helen Flanagan has sparked a frenzy after sharing a rare picture of her “handsome” brother.

The former Coronation Street star, 35, posted the snap online and it has sent her followers wild.

Helen doesn’t mention her brother Tom very often and some fans weren’t even aware of his existence.

Until now.

Helen Flanagan has sent fans into a spin with a picture of her ‘handsome’ brother (Credit: Instagram/ @hjgflanagan)

Helen Flanagan shares rare picture of brother Tom

Helen took to Instagram last night and shared the throwback picture with her 1.1million followers.

The former Coronation Street actress is sat next to Tom in a bar as they shared a drink together several years ago.

Helen is wearing a silky blouse, while Tom is dressed in a casual light grey jumper.

She captioned the picture: “Me and my brother ❤️xxx.”

Within minutes of posting the snap, Helen was inundated with a flurry of comments.

One fan wrote: “@hjgflanagan your brother very handsome xx.”

Another added: “Wow he is lovely!”

A third penned: “Very handsome, is he spoken for?!”

And a fourth posted a ‘fire’ emoji and said: “So handsome too!”

Another of Helen’s followers told her she could see the family resemblance between Tom and her daughter – his niece – Delilah.

“He looks like Delila,” she said. Agreeing, someone else wrote: “Yes!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Flanagan (@hjgflanagan)

Does Helen have any other siblings?

Helen is actually one of four siblings. As well as Tom, she also has two sisters called Jessica and Jane.

Jessica is two years younger than Helen and, like Tom, is not in the public eye.

The siblings’ own children are of similar age and Helen has previously described Jessica as her “best friend”.

Alongside an Instagram post of their two sons, Helen said at the time: “Love you so much @jessicanancyflanagan. My sister and my best friend.”

Jessica has also said in the past: “Helen is a best friend. I’m so proud of her.”

Jane, meanwhile, is Helen’s older sister. They also share a close bond, with Jane organising all of Helen’s baby showers.

Jane also has kids and works as a lecturer, opting for a quiet life too.

Read more: Loose Women’s Nadia Sawalha vows to stand by husband Mark as he shares statement after shock suspension: ‘Disappointing and worrying‘

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page