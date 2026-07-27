Sara Cox reveals she’s a ‘proud mother of a queer daughter’ in emotional family update

Sara Cox revealed on her radio show that she is the proud mum of a queer daughter during a chat with singer Sam Smith.

She made the remark on her Radio 2 Breakfast show while discussing LGBTQ parenting.

Sara, 51, shares daughter Lola, 22, with ex Jon Carter. She also has son Isaac, 18, and daughter Renee, 16, with husband Ben Cyzer.

She did not specify which daughter she meant.

Sara Cox daughter: her children and family life Sara Cox has three children. Lola, 22, from her previous relationship with Jon Carter

Isaac, 18, with her husband Ben Cyzer

Renee, 16, with Ben Cyzer She did not specify which daughter she was referring to in her Radio 2 remarks.

Sara Cox reveals they have a queer daughter

The exchange started when Sam discussed their new single Oh Mother. The song is an ode to their mum, Kate Cassidy.

Sara said that “all mums want a song written about them”. Sam agreed and replied: “Especially queer kids, gay kids and their mums have – well at least I have a very strong, beautiful relationship with my mother.”

Sara then shared her own family insight. She said: “I’m proudly one of them by the way, with a queer daughter,” and Sam responded: “beautiful.”

Sam, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, then explained the feeling behind the song.

They said: “In this song I was just trying to access my mum’s fury and protection that comes to save the day when a child gets hurt or heartbroken.”

Sara has three children, including two daughters (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘As I’m getting older, I feel like I’m becoming more maternal’

The conversation soon turned to Sam’s hopes for the future. They said they have started thinking seriously about having children one day.

Sam, who is engaged to fashion designer Christian Cowan, said: “As I’m getting older I feel like I’m becoming more maternal and more definitely hungry one day to have children myself and things like that.

“So it definitely felt like a maturing theme to step into for me, which was really great.”

Sara reflected on the role mothers play long after childhood. She told Sam: “I mean, she’s there for you through the tough times and even you say as a kid, but even as a grown up, your mum’s always going to be there for you.”

Sam added: “Oh my gosh, yeah, I mean my dad and my mum, my sisters, my whole family have been a rock for me through everything I’ve gone through.”

‘I hope they won’t have to have therapy in the future’

The Sara Cox daughter moment also fits earlier comments she has made about motherhood, work and family life.

In an earlier interview with The Times Magazine, Sara said motherhood changed how she viewed her career.

Sara Cox on motherhood in past interviews In an interview with The Times Magazine, Sara Cox said motherhood changed how she viewed her career and returning to work after maternity leave felt unsettling.

She said she had support from her husband Ben Cyzer when she had her two younger children.

On the Parenting Hell podcast in 2023, she spoke about daughter Lola leaving home for university to study art.

She has said she did not want to be the kind of parent who acted like a best friend.

She co-hosts the parenting podcast The Teen Commandments with Clare Hamilton.

She said: “When you first go on maternity leave, it’s unsettling. You wonder what your career will be like afterwards.

“Luckily, when I had my two younger children I was with my husband, Ben, and had a great support system.

“I was able to get back to work, but you always feel like you have taken a couple of steps back. I often say to the kids I am sorry I am not there, I am sorry I missed that, but they know what I do.”

Sara continued: “I hope they won’t have to have therapy in the future because they had an absent mother.”

She has also spoken frankly about boundaries with her children. She said she never wanted to be the kind of parent who acted like a best friend.

Sara has also discussed Lola leaving home for university to study art. On the Parenting Hell podcast in 2023, she said: “She’s ready to leave the nest, she’s full-feathered, legs are dangling over the edge of the nest.”

Asked how she would feel after dropping Lola off, Sara joked: “Celebrate – get absolutely leathered.”

Sara now often talks about the highs and lows of raising teenagers on her podcast The Teen Commandments, which she co-hosts with Clare Hamilton.