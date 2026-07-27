Freddy Brazier dog drama has taken another emotional turn after his ex-girlfriend Holly Swinburn claimed Pablo was “mistreated” before the shocking attack.

Holly, who shares daughter Isla with Freddy, urged anyone with a suitable home to come forward quickly. Pablo, a pocket bully breed, remains in police custody. Freddy has seven days, until Tuesday, to find him a home or the dog will be put down.

Freddy, 21, is the son of the late Jade Goody and Jeff Brazier. He needed emergency hospital treatment after Pablo reportedly “hooked onto his arm” last week.

Why the Freddy Brazier dog attack row just got even more emotional

In an emotional message, Holly shared a photo of Pablo and wrote: “This is Pablo.”

She then claimed: “I had to give him to someone as I was struggling with a baby and a dog, he has been mistreated there and attacked them to protect himself.”

Holly added: “He’s the nicest dog and this is totally out of character for him. He wouldn’t hurt a fly.”

She also pleaded: “Please if anyone has a good home for Pablo message me!”

And she said: “I don’t want to see him being put down and I can’t look after him and a baby by myself :(.”

Holly did not name who she alleged had mistreated the dog. Freddy’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

Freddy had to go to hospital after the ordeal (Credit: BBC)

Freddy Brazier’s dog heartbreak after Pablo left him needing stitches

Freddy opened up about the ordeal after going to collect Pablo from his grandmother Jackiey Budden’s home.

He told The Sun: “I couldn’t feel anything in my right arm. But then I saw blood coming out of my tracksuit. I opened it to see a 3cm hole in my arm. It was terrifying.”

Despite that, Freddy made clear he still wants Pablo back.

He said: “I want my dog back, but my nan has told me that he can’t go back to her house, and my dad won’t have him at his house.”

Freddy added: “I have never seen him as my dog – he’s like my son. He’s in police kennels and I’m probably not going to see my dog again.”

The situation grew even more serious after another reported incident involving Jackiey. Neighbours called police and the fire brigade on July 16 after hearing screams of agony, according to The Sun.

A source alleged Freddy is “devastated” because he “absolutely adores that dog”.

A family fallout, old tensions and a race against time

This Freddy Brazier dog saga lands against a tense backdrop in his personal life. Daily Mail previously reported that Freddy split from Holly after a row about Pablo last year.

The former couple welcomed daughter Isla Jade Brazier in March. They chose her middle name in honour of Freddy’s late mum Jade.

Daily Mail also reported that Freddy moved out of the home he shared with Holly and their newborn in April after another family dispute linked to his grandmother.

Freddy has often shown how much dogs mean to him. In an earlier social media post, he wrote: “Do you prefer dogs or people? I personally at this moment in time prefer dogs. People are draining, dogs are healing!”

Read more: Freddy Brazier addresses split with daughter’s mum as he admits: ‘I’m doing therapy’

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