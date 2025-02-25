Coronation Street fans threaten to boycott show as Julie Carp reveals terminal cancer diagnosis

Coronation Street fans have been left devastated over Julie Carp’s terminal cancer diagnosis and are now threatening to take action.

Last night (Monday, February 24), Todd sadly found out that Julie didn’t have long left to live. She’d be lucky if she saw the summer…

And now fans aren’t happy that such a joyful character has returned just to be killed off. And, they’re threatening to take major action because of it.

Julie opened up to Todd about her diagnosis (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Julie Carp’s cancer diagnosis

Yesterday evening on Coronation Street, Julie reunited with Eileen after her return to Weatherfield last week.

Prior to this meeting, Todd had spotted a leaflet drop on the floor that revealed that Julie has cancer.

Julie kept this a secret from Eileen before being confronted by Todd later on, with Todd encouraging her to be honest with her sister.

Julie admitted that she wanted to make the most of the time she had left and have Eileen remember her for who she was before the cancer – a ray of sunshine with so much joy and positivity to give.

She then got teary-eyed as she revealed to Todd that she has a Stage Four Sarcoma that started out in her stomach tissue and has now spread to other areas of her body.

Back in Weatherfield for alternative cancer treatment, Julie was now receiving palliative care and would be lucky to see the summer.

Fans aren’t happy! (Credit: ITV)

Fans threaten to stop watching show over Julie cancer storyline

When viewers first heard the news that Julie would be returning to the soap as part of Eileen’s exit storyline, fans were thrilled that such a joyful character known for providing comic relief would be coming back.

However, they’re now threatening to switch off after finding out that Julie’s days are sadly numbered. They’re not happy with the soap’s consistent choice of dark and upsetting storylines and have had enough.

One fan commented: “Seriously, what was the point of bringing back Julie, a fun, humorous character who lit up every scene, after a decade, only to give her terminal cancer?”

Another person added: “Spare a thought for Julie Carp, yet another victim of the writers’ quest to make every character miserable through cancer.”

A third person shared: “Just when we thought we would get some comic relief. Of course Julie had a terminal illness. I truly believe ITV are trying to kill the show. This is beyond a joke now.”

Another viewer responded: “THIS is why I have 40+ unwatched episodes on my PVR, dating back to before Christmas. I just can’t bear to sit down and catch up.”

A final person suggested that viewers are ‘leaving’ due to the constant cancer storylines or terminal illnesses the soap is airing, devastated that all signs of comedy are fading from the show.