Princess Andre sparks romance rumours weeks after love split: ‘Who is Joe?!’

Instagram followers of Princess Andre have been wondering whether she may have a new beau, several weeks after it was reported she’d broken up with her boyfriend.

The daughter of Katie Price and Peter Andre, 18, has been sharing snaps of her holiday – thought to be in Mexico – on social media for the past week.

But while fans have gushed over her glam outfits and the spa day retreat Princess enjoyed, some have pondered whether one of the young men pictured alongside her could indicate a new romance is blossoming.

Does Princess Andre have a boyfriend?

At the end of May, reports suggested Princess and her boyfriend of two years had gone their separate ways.

A source is told The Sun at the time: “She always kept her romance out of the public eye, and it will be the same with her split. They grew apart – they were each other’s first love, so it has been tough. But there are no hard feelings.”

The insider was also quoted as claiming Princess’ ex remains on “good terms” with both her mum and dad.

They are also said to have added: “Princess is really concentrating on her career right now. There is no place for a man.”

‘Where’s Princess’s bf gone?’

However, that hasn’t prevented those making their thoughts known in the comments section of Princess’ latest post from speculating whether Princess may be seeing someone new.

A carousel of pics uploaded yesterday (July 18) depicts Princess, dressed in white, posing near a swimming pool.

Boyfriend post is pending…

In two separate pics she is joined by two young men, each with their arm around her. But Princess also identified them both, tagging in their handles and captioning her post: “Clearly Joe missed the white memo.”

And this seems to have prompted one user to ask Princess: “Who is Joe?”

Meanwhile, someone else enquired: “Looking beautiful, where’s Princess’s bf gone?”

A third said: “Boyfriend post is pending…”

‘You should date Joe’

Luckily for Princess’ most inquisitive followers, an answer was soon supplied by her dad’s wife Emily Andre.

“My little brother 🙂 one of them!! Xx,” she replied to the question about Joe’s identity.

And another user chipped in with: “Family member of Emily I believe.”

Someone else who may not have noticed Emily’s comment suggested: “Princess, you should date Joe xx.”

But as other commenters wondered how and if Princess and Joe may be related, one person wrote in reply: “They’re Emily’s brothers so practically family.”

Additionally, Emily also commented: “Awwww guys. Love my bros xxx.”

To which someone else replied to her: “Every member of your family mother father you, your brothers etc are all so GOOD LOOKING. Great family genes xxxxx.”

And in previous pics from Princess’ holiday, Emily seemed to confirm her siblings were also away for the trip, commenting: “Awww so glad you guys are having fun. Keep my brothers in check please.”

