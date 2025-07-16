Princess Andre turns heads in tiny white bikini: ‘Please don’t turn into your mother’

Teenager Princess Andre has shared photos of herself in a tiny white bikini during a spa day in Mexico – but the response may have been different to what she was hoping for.

Princess, full name Princess Tiaamii Crystal Esther Andre, celebrated her 18th birthday on June 29, 2025.

Born in 2007, she is the second child of Katie Price and Peter Andre.

Katie recently hit out at her ex-husband and his production company and claimed she had been “banned” from their daughter’s birthday celebrations. Now, she’s been unwittingly drawn into the comments on Princess’ holiday snaps…

Princess Andre turned 18 on June 29, 2025 (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess Andre warned not to ‘turn out like your mother’

This week, Princess Andre shared a series of photos in which she can be seen posing in a white bikini by a swimming pool during a spa day. She has been holidaying in Mexico after recently turning 18.

Don’t turn out like your mother as you are naturally beautiful.

Many of the comments posted by her followers are affirmative. One person called her “naturally beautiful”, another a “pretty lady”.

However, there were also a handful that contain warnings…

“Please, god,” commented one user. “Don’t turn out like your mother as you are naturally beautiful.” “Beautiful young woman don’t you ever change sweetheart!” another urged.

The comments are likely referring to Katie Price’s extensive use of cosmetic surgery, including breast augmentations and facelifts.

Price has reportedly had more than a dozen breast surgeries. Her first was when she was 18 years old – the age her daughter just turned.

“You look amazing but a bit uncomfortable,” another user wrote in the comments section of Princess’ post. “No need to strip off, you’re gorgeous just as you are.”

Princess had been in the headlines for years, despite still being a teenager (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Star hits back at suggestions she’s used lip filler

Princess Andre recently shut down suggestions she has followed in Katie Price’s footsteps and had cosmetic enhancements as a teenager.

She shared a series of selfies to Instagram shortly after her birthday at the end of June, which quickly received comments claiming her lips had “been done”. “No they haven’t,” was her reply.

“I feel like everyone is entitled to do what they want to their body. But I personally don’t look at [cosmetic surgery] and think, oh, yeah, I want to do that,” she also told The Sun last year.

“I think it’s important, especially for the younger generation on social media, to embrace natural beauty. My sisters are 10, and I want to set an example to them that they’re amazing how they are.”

‘Your body, your choice’

When her daughter was just 15 years old, Katie asked Princess if she would ever have cosmetic enhancements on her lips, per the Mirror.

“I want to say no, like you know how much surgery you’ve had… Can your body actually move? Because you stretch so much skin.”

“More surgery to come!” Katie replied. They were appearing together on Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion. “Put it this way, when I’m 90 I’ll probably be transparent – you’ll see all my veins.”

But Princess wasn’t impressed.

“It’s your body and your choice,” she said. “I don’t have a problem with plastic surgery. But I think some people are so naturally pretty that they don’t actually need it. You were naturally pretty.”

