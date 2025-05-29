Princess Andre, 17, claps back and reveals exactly where she gets her money from as she’s trolled over new £10k car

Teenager Princess Andre has fired back at critics after she faced a wave of backlash for showing off her new £10,000 white Audi A1 on Instagram.

The 17 year old, who recently passed her driving test, proudly shared snaps of her car with personalised plates and a big smile, writing in the caption: “I bought my first car.”

Princess showed off her new car on Instagram (Credit: Princess Andre via Instagram)

Princess Andre hits back over new car

However, the post quickly sparked a debate. Many commenters questioned whether Princess, daughter of Peter Andre and Katie Price, had really paid for the car herself.

“Let’s just say Mummy and Daddy bought your first car,” one follower wrote.

Another chimed in: “Who bought your new car??? I would bet Dad did.”

Others piled on, suggesting Princess’s famous parents must have footed the bill.

“Wish I had rich parents,” and “Parents bought ya car, get it right,” were just a few of the comments flooding her page.

Some even accused her of pretending to be self-made. “You didn’t… your parents’ wealth and fame did. Let’s not pretend you did this on your own.”

But it wasn’t all negativity. Some fans defended Princess, arguing that even if her parents had helped, it was nobody’s business.

One wrote: “If Pete did buy it for her, then what a lovely thing to do! And if she has bought it herself, then what an achievement!”

Another added: “Half these comments make me think people forget she makes her own money with PrettyLittleThing, amongst other things. I fully believe her when she says she bought it herself!”

Now, Princess herself has spoken out.

Posting another comment to her post, the influencer wrote: “These comments are so funny. To everyone out there, yes, I work and yes, I earn my own money, which I’m super proud of and so thankful that I’m lucky enough to buy my own car xx.”

Princess is the daughter of Peter Andre and Katie Price (Credit: Cover Images)

Does Princess Andre drive?

Princess recently celebrated passing her driving test. She took to social media earlier this month with a selfie showing off her pass certificate.

Princess lands reality show

Princess isn’t just relying on family fame. Over the past year, she’s carved out her own path in the influencer world, securing big-money deals with brands such as Superdrug, Studio London, Morphe, Revolution and more.

With a growing social media following, a budding career in fashion and a new reality show on the horizon, Princess is building her own brand, not just relying on Katie Price and Peter Andre’s fame.

The upcoming fly-on-the-wall series will follow Princess’s life as she navigates the worlds of work, family and fame.

But in a bold move, it’s been confirmed that her mother, Katie Price, won’t appear in the show.

“Princess loves her mum, and they have a great relationship,” said a source. “But the show is all about her work and home life. Television bosses were adamant that nothing was to be ‘staged’ to include Katie as it would not be a real and truthful insight into her life.”

The series will instead focus on Princess’s relationships with her dad Peter, stepmum Emily, and brother Junior, as well as her growing career in the fashion and beauty industries.

“Princess is a complete natural. She’s got a lot going on, so there’s plenty of great stuff for them to film. It’s a really exciting time for her.”

