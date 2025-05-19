Katie Price ‘snubbed’ by daughter Princess in new TV show – but stepmum Emily will appear

Katie Price has reportedly been ‘snubbed’ by daughter Princess Andre as she prepares to launch her new TV show.

It’s believed that Katie Price will not appear at all on the upcoming ITV documentary that follows her daughter Princess.

The 17-year-old influencer is reportedly set for a “fly-on-the-wall” TV series that will show fans her day-to-day life. But her famous mum will not feature.

Katie Price’s daughter Princess lands TV show

Princess Andre is gearing up for a new TV show that will follow her work and home life as she prepares for her 18th birthday next month. And just last week she was spotted with a camera crew outside the London offices of hair styling brand GHD.

But while Katie has her own background in reality television, it’s believed that the decision has been made for her to not appear in the show. However, her dad, Peter, her stepmum Emily and brother Junior are all expected to make appearances throughout.

The decision has been made and it is final.

A TV insider told Mail Online: “Katie will not be in Princess’ show. The decision has been made and it is final. Princess loves her mum and they have a great relationship. But the show is all about her work and home life.”

It’s believed that TV bosses were “adamant” that the show was “not be staged” and so including Katie would “not be a real and truthful insight into her life”.

‘Exciting’ time

This isn’t the first time Princess has been in front of the camera, as she has featured on reality shows with her parents in the past.

The source explained that bosses are impressed with Princess so far and it’s gearing up to be an “exciting” time for the young influencer.

They said: “Princess is a complete natural, which isn’t surprising considering she grew up on her parents’ reality TV shows. Everyone working on the show has been really impressed with her attitude and professionalism. She’s got a lot going on so there’s plenty of great stuff for them to film.”

It’s believed the cameras will be following Katie Price’s daughter until she turns 18 at the end of June. But with the executives already impressed, there is hope that it could mark the start of a long TV career.

Who is Princess Andre? Life and career explained Princess Andre was born on June 29 2007. She is the daughter of Peter Andre and Katie Price. She is their youngest child that they had together. The former couple also welcomed a son, Junior, on June 13, 2005. Katie and Peter split in early 2009. Their divorce being finalised later in the same year. While she only has one full sibling, Princess Andre also has six half siblings: four from Katie and two from Peter. Right now, (May 19) Princess has a huge 750K followers on her Instagram account where she has been beginning her influencer career. Before her 16th birthday, Princess revealed what she wanted to do with her future during a Q&A with her followers. She told them she is seeking out “financial freedom” through her beauty and fashion brand deals, as well as her own jewellery brand named ‘Sparkle’ by Princess Andre. Over the years, Princess has been signed as a brand ambassador for high street beauty chains like Superdrug, becoming a face for the shop. She also has become an ambassador for online retailer Pretty Little Thing. Princess has worked with the country’s leading fashion and jewellery brands in order to achieve her dream career, while following in her parents’ footsteps. Speaking to The Sun about her future, Princess admitted: “I want to achieve so many things and be my own person. It’s about taking my time and figuring it out as I go. I do know I want to be very successful. I’m going into an industry that I really enjoy. This is something I want to do.” Earlier this week, Princess Andre appeared at the star-studded Mission Impossible film premiere in London. And she also passed her drivers test – all of which will most likely be covered in her new show.

