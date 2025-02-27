Princess Andre begged mum Katie Price to ditch her bright outfits – ‘Please don’t Mum’

Reality star Katie Price revealed her daughter Princess Andre struggled to keep her mum from embarrassing her at school events when it came to her outfits.

The 17-year-old is Katie’s daughter with ex-husband Peter Andre.

In a podcast episode, Katie revealed that both Princess and her older brother, Junior, 19, would plead with their famous mum to tone things down whenever she showed up at their school. However, as Katie admitted, she never listened to their requests.

Princess reportedly tried to get Katie to tone things down when she came to her school (Credit: Cover Images)

Katie Price reveals daughter Princess would try to get her to “blend in” when it came to her outfits

Speaking on her podcast, The Katie Price Show, the former glamour model recalled how her children tried (and failed) to influence her fashion choices at school sports days.

“When Junior and Princess were at their last school, sports day, the b*****s were like, ‘Right, Mum, if you’re coming to sports day, come covered up, don’t wear bright pink, and try to blend in a bit,'” Katie shared.

But despite their pleas, Katie said she did the exact opposite, much to her children’s dismay.

“And if I’d pull up in the pink Range. ‘Mum, when you pull up in the car, please don’t have your music loud. Please, Mum.’ So what would I do? Turn up, music loud, get out of the car, ‘Kids, I’m over here!'”

But while she had no problem making a grand entrance, Katie confessed that there was one thing she wouldn’t do at school events – the mum’s race.

“I’d never do the mum’s race,” the star admitted. “I think my boobs were so big I was paranoid everyone was looking at my boobs going up and down.” Beyond that, Katie explained that she can be “so competitive” and feared she would lose in front of her kids.

“I’m not a bad loser, I just want to win.” She added.

Katie is known for her excessive surgeries (Credit: Cover Images)

Katie Price’s confidence after multiple surgeries

Katie’s body confidence has long been a subject of discussion. In recent years, she has undergone multiple cosmetic surgeries, including multiple breast augmentations.

In her pursuit to have the “biggest boobs in Britain” she underwent surgery in 2024 to have 2120 CC implants inserted. However, she later admitted regretting the drastic size increase.

Speaking on The Louis Theroux Podcast in October, she revealed that she had since opted for a breast reduction after realising the implants were “too big.”

“They’re going smaller in two weeks. They’re too big. It’s terrible, isn’t it?” she confessed.

Katie has been open about her struggles with body image and admitted that her desire for cosmetic surgery may be linked to a deeper issue.

“I always said I haven’t got body dysmorphia, but there’s definitely something, I don’t know what it is,” she told Louis Theroux. “I’ve never looked in the mirror and thought I’m pretty or whatever.”

