Kelly Osbourne ‘looking much healthier’ in new video following concerns about her weight

Kelly Osbourne’s fans have dished out compliments to the singer after she wowed on stage at Mighty Hoopla.

The TV star has sparked concern in recent months about her appearance, following dad, Ozzy Osbourne’s death. Kelly even hit back at the “cruel” comments and revealed she was “going through the hardest time in my life”.

And this weekend, Kelly made a rare public appearance at the Mighty Hoopla festival, where she performed on stage. And fans were quick to share their delight over how ‘healthier’ Kelly was looking.

Kelly left fans worried in recent months (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kelly Osbourne ‘looks so well’

On Sunday (May 31) Kelly made an appearance at Mighty Hoopla in Brockwell Park. She was invited on stage by Scissor Sisters member Jake Shears. The pair performed a cover of Kelly’s 2005 song, One World.

For her rare appearance, Kelly looked incredible in a plunging blue dress and black heels and wore her blonde locks slicked back.

And it’s fair to say fans were quick to note how ‘healthier’ Kelly was looking on stage. On X, one user said: “She looks so much better.” Someone else added: “Nice to see her healthier.”

A third chimed in: “She looks healthy now, happy for her!” Echoing their thoughts, a fourth wrote: “She looks really healthy here. I hope she’s doing as well as she looks!”

Another fan declared: “She looks so well… good to see.”

Meanwhile talking to MailOnline, a source said: “She looks amazing and this is such a beautiful opportunity to prove the haters wrong.

“She was going through grief with her dad passing away and people were so awful to her. She just needed time to settle back into her life again. She is looking so good and healthy.”

Wee clip of @KellyOsbourne guest spot at Mighty Hoopla today with @scissorsisters, performing One Word pic.twitter.com/AeJMwISjZO — daniel (@lordisthisfree) May 31, 2026

Kelly’s rough 12 months

Kelly’s had an emotional past 12 months. As well as losing her beloved father Ozzy, earlier this year, it was reported that she had split from her fiancé, Sid Wilson.

The Slipknot DJ proposed to Kelly backstage at her late father, Ozzy Osbourne’s, final show in Birmingham last July. Just weeks later, Ozzy died with his family beside him.

Kelly and Sid share a three-year-old son, Sidney. However, while trying to grieve over the death of her dad, the couple reportedly called it quits.

Kelly and Sid have decided to call off their engagement. Kelly has been struggling following the loss of her father. The grieving process has been incredibly difficult, and she’s been doing everything she can to cope,” a source told the Daily Mail at the time.

“In truth, she and Sid have been facing challenges in their relationship for some time, and things were not as they appeared. They tried to make it work, particularly for the sake of their child, but ultimately decided that separating is the best path forward,” they continued.

Read more: ‘They were all over each other’: Kelly Osbourne’s mystery partner ‘revealed’ following sudden ‘split’ from Sid Wilson

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