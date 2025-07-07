Inside Kelly Osbourne’s relationship with famous fiancé as Ozzy declares ‘You’re not marrying my daughter!’

Singer and TV star Kelly Osbourne is engaged to her rockstar partner Sid Wilson, who she previously started a family with.

Kelly, 40, broke the news by sharing the announcement on her Instagram page. The engagement took place backstage at her dad Ozzy Osbourne’s final show with Black Sabbath at Villa Park on Saturday (June 5).

Kelly’s fiancé, who is a DJ and turntablist for the iconic metal band Slipknot, popped the question in front of Kelly’s family. Thankfully, the moment was documented for all of us to see…

Sid Wilson is engaged after he proposed to Kelly Osbourne over the weekend (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kelly Osbourne engaged to Sid Wilson

“Kelly, you know I love you more than anything in the world,” Sid, 48, was captured telling Kelly in her video upload shared yesterday (July 6).

Sat behind the couple, Kelly’s hilarious father, who has Parkinson’s disease, interrupted: “[Bleep] off, you’re not marrying my daughter.”

Laughing at his quick remark, Sid got down on one knee and asked for Kelly’s hand in marriage.

“Nothing would make me happier than to spend the rest of my life with you,” he continued as Sharon Osbourne watched and smiled in the background. “In front of your family and all of our friends, will you marry me?” Sid asked.

In shock, Kelly appeared emotional before nodding and going in for a huge hug with her man.

“Oh and this happened yesterday!” the One Word hitmaker wrote in her caption.

Congrats Kelly and Sid!

As their relationship continues to blossom, let’s take a look back at how their fairy tale began…

Kelly and Sid met in the 1990s

Long before their relationship, Kelly and Sid first met in 1999 when Sid’s band Slipknot toured with Ozzfest, the festival founded by her parents Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne.

However, a romance between the two wouldn’t kickstart until January 2022.

“They have remained friends since. They are very happy together,” a source told PEOPLE. The news arrived soon after Kelly shared a series of photos on her Instagram Story earlier that week, wishing Sid a happy 45th birthday.

Days later, Kelly embarked on a trip to Ireland and Italy without Sid. However, he was there in spirit. “Everywhere I go I take my baby with me,” she wrote on her Instagram Story, where she posed alongside a large, screen-printed pillow of Sid’s face.

In another Story, she gushed about Sid with a heartfelt quote. “&& so there’s this boy, And the way he laughs makes me smile, And the way he talks gives me butterflies, And everything about him, makes me happy,” it read.

‘After 23 years of friendship, I can’t believe where we have ended up!’

While celebrating their first Valentine’s Day together, Kelly honoured the occasion with a series of loved-up photos of her and Sid.

“After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson,” she wrote on Instagram.

In response, Sid also honoured Kelly on his own page. “There is not enough colours to display the palette of Love I have for you in my Heart. Happy Valentines Day my Love XoXo,” he said.

Aww!

Kelly Osbourne pregnant announcement

In May 2022, just five months after confirming her relationship, Kelly announced the exciting news that she and Sid were expecting their first child.

While showing off her baby scan, Kelly shared: “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”

Months later, Kelly confirmed the couple were having a boy. She revealed she had decided to go public with the news after her father Ozzy was struggling to keep the gender a secret.

“I mean, he’s told everyone … the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “And I’m just like, ‘Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on,’ but I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it’s a boy. It’s the first — out of me and my brother, it’s the first boy, so, he’s like planning all these things.”

Kelly and Sid in a ‘huge fight’ over baby name

Kelly gave birth to their son in 2022. However, Sharon confirmed the news in January 2023 when she made an appearance on The Talk. She also shared her grandson’s name before Kelly was ready to share the news with fans.

“[His name is] Sidney. [They’re] doing so great,” Sharon said. “She won’t let a picture go out of him.”

Following Sharon’s appearance, Kelly took to her Instagram Story, explaining: “I am not ready to share him with the world. It is no one’s place but mine to share any information on my baby.”

Nearly six months later, however, Kelly was ready. In an adorable snapshot, she shared a pic of Sidney wearing a black swaddle with bat ears and bat wings. The costume was a reference to when her father infamously bit the head off a live bat while on stage in 1982.

On her family podcast, The Osbournes Podcast, in February 2024, Kelly admitted that she and Sid clashed over naming their little one.

“It’s the biggest fight me and my baby’s father have ever ever ever had, and probably ever ever will,” she explained. “I wanted our son to have both of our last names, and he wouldn’t let me. After lots of eye-opening conversations and some couples therapy, he has seen the light.”

Kelly and Sid made their red carpet debut at the Grammys (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Red carpet debut

Over two years after confirming their relationship, Kelly and Sid made their long-awaited red carpet debut at the 2024 Grammys.

Former Fashion Police star Kelly stunned in a corset-style gown, while the Slipknot musician made a statement in a pinstripe suit and a gas mask.

On the road together

As Kelly and Sid navigate being first-time parents, the family of three enjoys spending time on the road together while Sid tours with Slipknot.

In March, Kelly shared some snapshots from the tour after visiting Australia and New Zealand.

“I have had the best time in Australia and New Zealand. This tour was truly amazing in every way. @slipknot have the most magical fans it’s an honor to be part of their world!” she wrote.

In the first slide, the Changes chart-topper posed alongside Sid while they both donned masks. In the following, she and Sidney were captured sitting inside a travel wardrobe.

