Singer Kelly Osbourne opened up about why she wanted to avoid media attention while pregnant with her baby.

Kelly Osbourne gave birth to her son in 2022 (Credit: YouTube)

What did Kelly Osbourne name her baby?

The One Word hitmaker is currently in a relationship with Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson. In 2022, they welcomed their son, whom they named Sidney.

Despite her family’s high-profile status and rising to fame through their iconic MTV reality show, The Osbournes, Kelly shied away from the public when she was pregnant.

“I didn’t leave the house for nine months because I didn’t want what happened to Jessica Simpson to happen to me,” she told Hello in a new interview. American singer Jessica was bodyshamed by the media when she was pregnant with her three children.

“I thought it was so evil. So I just hung out with my dad for nine months, and it was great. I did hide from the world because of that.”

As her bump continued to grow, Kelly used the opportunity away from the cameras to spend more time with her father, Ozzy Osbourne, who has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease.

“Honestly, he was amazing. He used to say: ‘You look like a house.’ My mum had to tell him to stop saying how big I was. I was 220lbs and on my small frame, I literally couldn’t walk through a doorway. I had gestational diabetes and was so over being pregnant by the time it was done,” she continued.

Kelly admitted Ozzy “is not the way he used to be” since the diagnosis. Referring to her dad as her “best friend”, Kelly said she now dedicates “my life to spending as much time with him as I possibly can”.

Kelly didn’t leave the house while pregnant (Credit: Cover Images)

‘I’m ready to do reality again’

In the same interview, Kelly revealed she is “ready” to do reality TV again after receiving three different offers.

“I know how to handle myself, I know what comes along with it and I know that the more honest you are, the less people have on you,” she said.

Kelly insisted she wants to “make my mark on the world”. After being known for being “Ozzy’s daughter for a very long time”, she said it’s “time for me to do what I want to do”.

Read more: Kelly Osbourne’s striking weight loss explained: ‘I went a little too far’

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!