Jim Davidson launches scathing rant at Paddy McGuinness as BBC reboots Big Break without him

Jim Davidson has launched into Paddy McGuinness as he prepares to host a reboot of Jim’s BBC game show Big Break.

Big Break launched on BBC One in 1991, with Jim and the late John Virgo at the helm. The BBC has announced it’ll return to a daytime slot later this year, with Paddy and snooker player Stephen Hendry fronting the show.

Now Jim – who doesn’t currently have a series on TV – has had his say. And, true to form, he hasn’t held back…

Jim Davidson hosted Big Break back in the 1990s, but Paddy McGuinness is the host of the reboot (Credit: Splash News)

Jim Davidson hits out at BBC’s Big Break reboot and host Paddy McGuinness

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he launched into an almighty rant at the BBC, Paddy and, bizarrely, Vernon Kay.

“It’s gonna be a tough act to follow. t was a great, great programme on Saturday nights and maybe in the week as well. We were pulling in thousands and thousands and thousands [of viewers].

“We used to film four a day and it was hard work. It was. It’s not an easy show to do, trust me on that,” he said, before hitting out at the BBC in his first dig.

“Plus, the BBC doesn’t really know how to make TV programmes, so there you go. Deal with that.”

‘Is he a comic? Does he just read the autocue like Vernon Kay?’

Paddy was next on the hit list for controversial comic Jim. “Paddy McGuinness, I don’t know him so I can’t comment, but I don’t know what he does? Is he a comic? Like Vernon Kay, just reads the autocue or what? I don’t know. It needs someone who is a little bit more than an autocue reader,” he said.

Snooker player Stephen Hendry came off a little better, but Jim still has his doubts… “Stephen Hendry I admire and I like. He’s a nice guy. I like him a lot.”

However, has has his worries: “Whether he is John Virgo… John Virgo was brought in because he was funny. He was the snooker player’s comedian. That’s why it worked.”

Paddy McGuinness will host Big Break, and his celebrity pals are thrilled (Credit: Splash News)

Sour grapes, much?

Bigging himself up and admitting he would’ve loved to front the reboot, Jim went on: “I have the ability to ad lib and live and bounce on my feet and John and I developed this chemistry. I hope that this Paddy McGuinness and Stephen Hendry try and pull something together.

“It’s a big act to follow, lads but I wish you luck. Don’t look back at what we did and carry on and do what you want to do. Whether the public will take to you, that’s up to you guys.

“I wish I were doing it. Not for the BBC because I can’t bear them. But Paddy and Stephen, I and John up there somewhere in the great gambling den in the sky, we wish you luck.”

Fans react… and side with Jim

Big Break fans are pretty much on side with Jim if the comments on his YouTube video are anything to go by. Many pointed to Paddy being the ‘kiss of death’ on his recent TV shows…

“Won’t last long. Every show Paddy McGuinness takes over ends up dying,” said one, after the cancellations of A Question of Sport, Top Gear, I Can See Your Voice and Catchpoint.

“It’ll never be the same mate!” said another to Jim. “Them shows and the chemistry can never be recreated.”

“Grim Reaper Paddy about to add Big Break to his hit list… Question of Sport, Take Me Out and Top Gear…everything he touches,” another added.

“Without you Jim and John Virgo it will fall flat on its face. It won’t work, it was a one-off that won’t be replicated successfully,” another agreed.

“If something isn’t broken don’t fix it,” another urged, adding: “I grew up watching Big Break every Saturday night.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paddy McGuinness (@paddymcguinness)

Paddy ‘loved watching’ Big Break as a kid

Announcing the news he was taking over on social media, Paddy told his followers: “Been looking forward to sharing this with you for a while.

Big Break is back! I loved watching it when I was a kid, a belting family show.”

“Congrats mate!” said Marvin Humes. Joel Dommett added: “Love thisssss!” Chris Hughes commented to say: “Outstanding show, pleasure to see it back.” “Congratulations! I love snooker!!” said Leigh Francis, with Paddy promising to get him on the celebrity special.

Read more: Jim Davidson’s most scandalous moments, including giving his third wife a ‘shiner’

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