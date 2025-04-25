Inside Paddy McGuinness and Freddie Flintoff’s Top Gear pay row as Paddy breaks silence

Paddy McGuinness is reported to have addressed his relationship with Freddie Flintoff following tabloid claims he “couldn’t understand why he didn’t get a pay out” after Top Gear was shelved.

The BBC motoring show went on hiatus following cricket star Freddie’s horror crash, with the last episode airing in December 2022. Paddy, Freddie and Chris Harris fronted the series from 2019 up until the accident.

In Freddie’s new Disney+ documentary Flintoff, he explains why he no longer speaks to his fellow presenters.

However, speaking to Mirror Online, Paddy has said he ‘loves’ his former presenting partner.

What did Freddie Flintoff say about being in contact with former Top Gear colleagues?

In Flintoff, Freddie indicates he has considered whether being in touch with his Top Gear co-stars could prove “triggering”.

Speaking about Chris and Paddy, he admitted: “We’ve been in contact. When I saw Chris we hugged each other, he got upset and I got a little bit upset.”

Freddie continued: “I feel bad I haven’t been more in contact with him and Paddy. I think there were some comments that I’ve not spoken with Paddy for a while and part of it is for myself a little bit.

“I hate the word ‘triggering’… but I’m worried about that. It’s also something that has stopped because of what’s happened to me. Their careers have been halted as well.

“So I feel bad for them and also it’s like what happened gets dragged up enough in my own head without adding to that.”

Paddy ‘pay out’ claims

Yesterday evening (Thursday April 24), it was claimed Paddy complained to friends he believed he was due a pay out as he also lost an income when Top Gear was canned. According to reports, Freddie received a seven-figure pay out after an open-topped three-wheeled Morgan Super 3 he was driving at high speed during filming for the series flipped over.

A source is quoted as telling MailOnline: “Paddy was moaning because he had lost his job, the show went so really it was a case of him being made redundant. It was a big income for him and suddenly it was gone after Freddie’s accident.

“He couldn’t understand why he didn’t get a pay out, I guess you can see his point. Freddie did get one but he was so badly injured.

While it was sad for Paddy that his job had gone, he did go on to find other work.

“His life changed. He didn’t leave the house for months and months and while it was sad for Paddy that his job had gone, he did go on to find other work.”

Paddy McGuinness on Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris

Additionally, Mirror Online quotes Paddy as opening up about his fond memories and laughing every day while working alongside Freddie.

According to the tabloid, Paddy said: “I love Fred. He’s a good lad. The mad thing about me getting on with him so well is that I know absolutely zero about cricket. I’ve never watched it, never been into it and never played it. I knew of Freddie and Ian Botham and Michael Vaughan… the famous names.”

Addressing their close bond, Paddy added: “Me, Fred and Chris every day we worked together we just laughed. It was such a lovely experience. It was one of those jobs for me, as someone who wasn’t well travelled to visit the places we did in Top Gear and go off the beaten track.”

He went on: “It was only when I reflect on the things we did that I think what a privilege it is to have done that job. Freddie and I still message. But everyone’s got busy lives.”

Paddy added the situation regarding staying in contact was typical for other shows he works on, when colleagues “keep in touch but no one lives near everyone”, and so it isn’t easy to organise everyone to get together.

ED! has approached representatives for Paddy McGuinness and the BBC for comment about MailOnline’s claims, and the Mirror’s story. The BBC declined to comment.

Flintoff is available to stream on Disney+ from today, Friday April 25.

