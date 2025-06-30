EastEnders follow-up: Future looks bleak for Elaine after suspected heart attack

In EastEnders tonight (Monday, June 30), Elaine Peacock suffered a suspected heart attack in front of Johnny and Linda, leaving her future up in the air.

Under a lot of stress, Elaine collapsed and passed it off as a panic attack. But, she then collapsed in pain again which prompted Johnny and Linda call for an ambulance.

Elaine then told Linda that she needed to sell the pub and understood that being behind the bar was nothing compared to being Linda’s mum.

Elaine took a turn (Credit: BBC)

Elaine suffers suspected heart attack

This evening in EastEnders, Elaine had a lot on her plate and ended up collapsing in pain in the pub.

Linda urged Elaine to take deep breaths as Elaine passed the experience off as a panic attack.

Elaine then shared a heartfelt moment with her daughter as she reflected on her love life and how she never experienced a love like Mick and Linda’s.

Linda then told her mum that she remembered the first time Mick had a panic attack, being scared over the whole event.

Later on, Elaine ended up collapsing in The Vic once more with Linda and Johnny then realising that she might’ve been having a heart attack.

Johnny then called for an ambulance but with it taking a while to come, Callum Highway turned up and encouraged him to get some aspirin. He then used his line of work to his advantage to try to speed up the emergency services.

While waiting, Elaine then told Linda that she understood that she must sell the pub. She valued being Linda’s mum more than the pub.

Elaine’s rushed to hospital (Credit: BBC)

Elaine Peacock’s future looks worrying in EastEnders

Last week, Elaine told Linda that she’d have to die before The Vic was sold, but she might’ve just tempted her own fate.

Now, Elaine’s collapsed twice and might’ve had a heart attack. While she’s now agreed for Linda to sell the pub, is it too little too late?

Going to hospital this week, Elaine will find out what’s wrong with her. But, is it something potentially fatal?

Either way, Elaine’s future in Walford looks to be bleak, with the pub reportedly soon to be handed over to Kat Slater. But, where will this leave Elaine, Linda and their family?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Walford East now!