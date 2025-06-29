Rochelle Humes’ ‘anger’ following love split: ‘Being cheated on made me stronger’

Londoner Rochelle Humes started co-hosting Ninja Warrior UK for ITV back in 2015, alongside Ben Shephard and Chris Kamara.

Three years later, she and her husband Marvin Humes launched The Hit List together, their first standalone TV show as a couple, and it has gone from strength to strength.

But the road has not been without its bumps, such as Rochelle “banning” Marvin from rebooting his acting career.

There is one strict rule they try to live by, when they are at home together. After a decade of marriage, it seems, boundaries can be very helpful. But what’s this about infidelity?

Rochelle and Marvin have gone from strength to strength since they started dating in 2009 (Credit: Loose Women/YouTube)

Rochelle Humes ‘made stronger’ by unfaithful partner

Rochelle Humes was cheated on. Not by Marvin Humes, we hasten to add. But by a previous partner.

She spoke about how the romantic experiences of her past had affected her attitude going forward in an interview with Cosmopolitan in 2014.

“When I first got together with Marvin I thought, oh god, you’re going out with someone in a boyband. Is this a good idea? But I never didn’t trust him,” she insisted. “An ex cheated on me and it was awful but I promised I wouldn’t bring that into my next relationship.

“Being cheated on didn’t make me more insecure. It made me stronger because I know that it’s not your fault. If someone disrespects you it’s their problem, not yours; there’s no point worrying.”

Somehow, Rochelle was able to grow stronger as a result of being cheated on (Credit: ITV)

They will celebrate their 13-year wedding anniversary this summer

Rochelle married Marvin Humes on July 27, 2012 at Blenheim Palace.

They had already been together for three years, and engaged for two. Marvin proposed on New Year’s Eve 2011 on the Caribbean island of Antigua.

A little under a year after they got married, Rochelle gave birth to their first daughter, Alaia-Mai Humes.

She was a breech baby – the umbilical cord was around her neck – so Rochelle had to have a C-section.

“The first time I had a shower afterwards Marvin had to help me wash and I was crying,” she said the following year. “No one prepares you for that.”

A well-timed supportive message from Myleene Klass gave her the boost she needed.

Rochelle and Marvin welcomed their second daughter, Valentina Raine, in March 2017, and in October 2020, a son followed, named Blake Hampton.

Ninja Warrior UK airs on ITV at 12:40pm on Sunday (June 29).

