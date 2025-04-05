Rochelle Humes previously revealed the reason she ‘banned’ husband Marvin from returning to acting.

The iconic TV couple – who are hosting The Hit List today (April 5) – first got together back in 2010 and tied the knot in 2012.

Since then the JLS singer and Saturdays star have welcomed three beautiful children together – Alaia-Mai, Valentina and Blake.

But it turns out Rochelle wasn’t too keen about Marvin – who recently turned 40 – wanting to try and revive his acting career…

Marvin Humes on why Rochelle ‘banned’ him from acting

Prior to shooting to fame as a member of JLS, Marvin starred in BBC’s Holby City for three years between 2000 and 2003. He played Robbie Waring in the medical drama.

And back in 2020, Marvin was quizzed about a return to the world of acting – but Rochelle wasn’t too impressed.

“I wanted to get back into acting after JLS but the problem is if they say: ‘You’ve got to film in Vancouver for nine months,'” Marvin said, in a joint interview with Rochelle with Radio Times.

Rochelle ‘couldn’t get her head around it’

However, Rochelle then pointed out: “And what’s the other reason? Don’t be embarrassed.”

Marvin replied: “She doesn’t like the idea of me doing sex scenes. She wants me all to herself.”

I couldn’t get my head around watching him snogging the face off someone else.

Sharing her insecurities, Rochelle then confessed that, if the role required it, she wouldn’t be able to watch her beau getting intimate with another woman.

“When he said he was thinking of getting back into acting I couldn’t get my head around watching him snogging the face off someone else,” Rochelle admitted.

Marvin and Rochelle Humes’ shock split

Marvin and Rochelle first struck up a romance in 2010. However, a year into dating and Marvin called it quits with Ninja Warrior host Rochelle. Speaking to Tolly T on Bumble’s podcast My Love Is…, Marvin revealed he originally ended things after he got cold feet.

He confessed: “We had a little split about a year in. It was my doing. You know what the weirdest thing is I got cold feet for some reason and just panicked. I called it off with Roch and when I did that, I knew that second it was the biggest mistake I’ve made,” he added.

When asked why, he said: “I was in a relationship previously, but what I learned in that relationship was it went on too long and I didn’t have the balls to call it off and I was quite young.”

Marvin noted how this had the “reverse effect” when it came to Rochelle. He explained: “When I was with Roch, I just panicked and was like: ‘I wanna call it off.’ When I did it I knew I was making a mistake. I broke Rochelle’s heart.”

