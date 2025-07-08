Denise Welch in tears on Loose Women as she reveals biggest parenting regret

Denise Welch was left fighting back the tears on Loose Women as she opened up about what she regrets from her son Matty Healy’s childhood.

The TV star, 67, returned to screens on Tuesday (July 8) for another episode of the ITV show. Denise was joined by Christine Lampard, Coleen Nolan and Nadia Sawalha on the panel.

However, things took an emotional turn when Denise candidly admitted she wished she could “re-do” Matty’s childhood.

Denise made a candid confession about son Matty’s childhood (Credit: ITV)

Denise Welch makes sad confession on Loose Women

On Loose Women on Tuesday (July 8), the panel spoke about a current viral trend that involves people attempting to appreciate life in the moment.

The show aired a clip from the Lise And Sarah Podcast that saw the co-host read out: “I’m 80 years old and somehow I woke up in my 38-year-old body. Just for one day.

“‘Mummy, wake up!’ they shout. I blink, I sit up slowly, my babies, they are small again. I gasp, I cry, they climb into bed giggling, wiggling… I used to rush through mornings. But not today.”

Her co-stars rallied around with support (Credit: ITV)

Denise wishes she could ‘re-do’ Matty’s childhood

After watching the clip, Denise – who shares two sons Matty, 34, and Louis, 24, with ex-husband Tim Healy – candidly opened up about her biggest parenting regret.

We did the best we could.

“When you do reflect, you have to forgive yourself, we were all very busy and we didn’t have a handbook. We did the best we could,” Denise shared.

She added: “I always get emotional. Because I wish I could re-do bits of, particularly, Matty’s childhood, because I was coping with addictions and self-medicating.”

Denise has been candid about her battles with addiction during her younger years. She is now 13 years sober.

She had to wipe away the tears (Credit: ITV)

Denise in tears on Loose Women

However, on Loose Women, Denise then stopped her sentence as she welled up.

Co-star Nadia Sawalha supported her and said: “You are the most present, proud, adoring mum and to get well from addiction is incredibly rare.

“To be able to do it day after day after day. So much of what you do, you and Lincoln [her husband], it’s so powerful. Another reason you have to forgive yourself, because that will be great for your kids.”

Picking up a tissue and wiping her eyes, Denise replied: “We’re so close, I just wish I could do it again.”

Nadia then told her: “Look how you are now! Look how are you now, you’re so present. You telling great stories about your kids, you shine with pride.”

