The funeral of Prince Philip was one of the most emotional royal moments in recent history. However, it was Queen Elizabeth II’s quiet, deeply personal tribute that truly captured the nation’s attention.

It was a heartbreaking day for the queen (Credit: POOL supplied by Splash News / SplashNews.com)

After more than 70 years of marriage, the Queen said goodbye to her husband on April 17, 2021, at St George’s Chapel in Windsor. Due to strict COVID restrictions at the time, she sat alone during the service, a stark and heartbreaking image that resonated around the world.

The Queen’s final message to Prince Philip

Among the most touching details of the day was a handwritten note the Queen placed on Philip’s coffin. The message, tucked into a carefully arranged wreath of white flowers, is believed to have read: “In loving memory, Elizabeth.”

Some reports suggested she may have signed it “Lilibet,” the affectionate nickname used by those closest to her, including Philip himself.

The wreath itself was equally meaningful. It featured white lilies, roses, freesias, wax flowers, sweet peas, and jasmine, all selected for their symbolism and elegance.

Queen Elizabeth said goodbye to her beloved husband with a very heartfelt gesture (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A deeply personal farewell

Philip’s coffin was draped in his personal standard and carried to the chapel on a specially modified Land Rover, adding another personal touch to the farewell.

Resting alongside the flowers and note were items that reflected his life and service, including his naval cap and sword.

Throughout the ceremony, the Queen maintained her composure. However, as she arrived, she appeared visibly emotional, with many noting the weight of the moment.

Queen Elizabeth penned a heartfelt message to her late husband (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A love story remembered

In many ways, that small card said everything. A quiet goodbye between two people who had shared a lifetime together.

Read more: Sarah Ferguson’s whereabouts revealed amid Epstein scandal

What do you make of this story? Let us know your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.