Blunt ‘nickname’ Prince Philip ‘had for Meghan Markle’ revealed

Prince Philip was never one to mince his words, and a new claim about what he allegedly called Meghan Markle is sure to raise eyebrows among royal watchers.

The late Duke of Edinburgh, who died in April 2021, had a reputation for being refreshingly direct. Now, a royal historian has suggested that his candid nature extended to a nickname he reportedly used for the Duchess of Sussex after she joined the Firm.

Meghan became part of the royal family in May 2018 when she married Prince Harry in a globally watched Windsor ceremony. Prince Philip was among the senior royals in attendance as the couple said their vows.

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Harry and Meghan tied the knot in May 2018 (Credit: Terry Scott / Flynet – SplashNews)

Prince Philip’s ‘nickname’ for Meghan Markle

According to royal historian Hugo Vickers, Philip had a simple but pointed way of referring to Meghan behind palace doors.

In his latest biography of Queen Elizabeth II, released ahead of what would have been her 100th birthday on April 21, Vickers claims that Philip called Meghan “The American”.

As reported by HELLO!, Hugo writes: “The staff at Sandringham joyfully surrounded the couple at the annual Christmas party and nicknamed the actress ‘Sparkle’. Prince Philip, however, was not taken in. He referred to her as ‘the American’.”

Buckingham Palace has been contacted for comment.

The claim adds to ongoing discussion about how Meghan was viewed within royal circles following her marriage to Harry.

Prince Philip reportedly referred to Meghan as “The American” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Why can’t Meghan just give up her acting career?’

Elsewhere, royal author Ingrid Seward previously shared insight into what she believes were Philip’s feelings after the couple stepped back from royal duties in early 2020, less than two years after their wedding.

Philip himself made a significant personal sacrifice when he married Queen Elizabeth II. After she became monarch in 1952 following the death of her father, King George VI, he gave up his naval career to dedicate himself fully to royal life and supporting the queen.

He just cannot understand why she couldn’t support Harry.

Speaking to Sky News in 2020, Seward said: “I think he’s very, very disappointed because I think he feels he gave up his naval career in order to stand by the queen and help the monarchy.

“And why can’t Meghan just give up her acting career, support her husband and support the monarchy? He just cannot understand why she couldn’t support Harry and help him rather than wanting to have her voice.”

Harry and Meghan quit royal duties in 2020 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan and Harry’s shock tell-all interview with Oprah

Prince Philip died in April 2021 at the age of 99. In the weeks before his death, Prince Harry and Meghan’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey aired, sending shockwaves through the monarchy.

During the programme, the couple made a number of serious claims, including that there had been “concerns and conversations” within the family about how dark their son Archie’s skin might be before he was born.

They later clarified that neither Prince Philip nor Queen Elizabeth II were responsible for the alleged remark.

Read more: Meghan Markle shares Easter family video of Archie and Lilibet as fans gush

In response at the time, Buckingham Palace issued a statement saying: “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

Following Philip’s death, Prince Harry returned to the UK for his grandfather’s funeral on April 17, 2021, while Meghan, who was pregnant with their daughter Princess Lilibet, remained in the US.

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