Kate Middleton’s key role at Prince Philip’s funeral revealed as William and Harry ‘rift’ took centre stage

Five years on from Prince Philip’s death, fresh insight has emerged into the emotional scenes at his funeral, with Kate Middleton said to have quietly stepped in as tensions between Prince William and Prince Harry lingered.

The late Duke of Edinburgh died aged 99 on April 9, 2021, with his funeral held days later at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

But while the world watched to see whether grief might bring the royal brothers back together, it was the Princess of Wales who appeared to take matters into her own hands.

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The Princess of Wales seemingly “took control of the situation” between William and Harry at the funeral, according to a body language expert (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Rift’ between William and Harry at Prince Philip’s funeral

In the weeks leading up to Prince Philip’s death, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s headline-making Oprah interview had already sent shockwaves through the royal family.

During the interview, the couple opened up about their experiences. This included allegations that “concerns and conversations” had been shared by a family member about “how dark” their son Archie’s skin would be when he was born.

Harry also said he had been financially cut off in the “first quarter” of 2020. In addition, he described both King Charles and Prince William as being “trapped within the system”.

The entire service ended without any hint of connection between them.

Relations between the brothers had reportedly been strained long before. But tensions seemingly deepened further after Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in early 2020.

So when William and Harry came face-to-face again at their grandfather’s funeral in April 2021, many hoped for some sign of reconciliation. However, body language expert Judi James claimed the service itself passed without any visible sign of a thaw.

She noted that the ceremony “ended without any hint of connection” between the two brothers, leaving many watching closely for what might happen next.

William and Harry didn’t appear to connect at Prince Philip’s funeral (Credit: POOL supplied by Splash News)

The moment Kate Middleton ‘stepped up’

According to Judi James, the pivotal moment came not during the service itself, but afterwards, as members of the royal family made their way back up the hill.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, she explained: “While the world waited and watched, hoping that their grandfather’s death might maybe broker some kind of truce prompted by grief between William and Harry, the entire service ended without any hint of connection between them.

“It was as the royals were leaving though and walking back up the hill in a more casual formation that Kate very firmly and deftly took control of the situation.”

Judi suggested Kate’s position was unique as she remained on friendly terms with Harry. This allowed her to act as a natural go-between at such a sensitive moment.

Judi also said King Charles “appeared to watch helplessly as his two sons engaged in a civil war that threatened to drive a rift through the entire royal family”.

After the service, Kate walked alongside Harry in conversation. According to Judi, she then appeared to take “firm charge”, subtly guiding him back towards William.

In what she described as the “most poignant” gesture, Kate then stepped back. This left the brothers to walk side by side and talk alone.

William and Harry’s relationship has reportedly become strained over the years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Where William and Harry stand now

Years on, it is widely believed that William and Harry are no longer on speaking terms. It comes after a series of public interviews and the release of Harry’s memoir, Spare. This also included serious allegations about his family.

In the book, Harry claimed that William physically attacked him during a 2019 argument about Meghan. William has not publicly responded to those claims.

Despite the ongoing tension, Harry has spoken about wanting to repair the relationship. In an interview with the BBC last May, he said: “Of course, some members of my family will never forgive me for writing a book. But I would love reconciliation with my family.

Read more: Sarah Ferguson’s ‘crass’ remark about Queen Elizabeth II after her death left Prince William ‘furious’

“There’s no point in continuing to fight any more. Life is precious.”

He has also defended the memoir, telling The Guardian it was intended as “a series of corrections to stories already out there”.

As the years pass, that moment at Prince Philip’s funeral continues to stand out. Kate’s quiet intervention offered a rare glimpse of hope during one of the royal family’s most difficult chapters.

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