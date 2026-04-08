Sarah Ferguson’s ‘crass’ remark about Queen Elizabeth II after her death left Prince William ‘furious’

Prince William was reportedly left “furious” after Sarah Ferguson shared a deeply personal remark about his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, raising eyebrows among royal watchers.

Sarah was previously married to William’s uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. After Queen Elizabeth II passed away in September 2022, Sarah and Andrew took in the late monarch’s beloved corgis Muick and Sandy.

During an interview in 2025, Sarah spoke candidly about caring for the dogs and reflected on her connection to her late former mother-in-law.

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The Prince of Wales was reportedly “furious” over Sarah’s story about the late queen’s corgis (Credit: Cover Images)

Sarah Ferguson’s comments about Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis

Speaking at the Creative Women Platform Forum in May last year, Sarah said: “I have her [Queen Elizabeth’s] dogs, I have her corgis so every morning they come in and go ‘woof woof’ and I’m sure its her talking to me.”

She also described being the queen’s daughter-in-law as the “greatest honour,” underlining the affection she has long expressed for the late monarch.

Prince William was then apparently ‘furious’ that she used this anecdote.

Sarah has often spoken warmly about her bond with Queen Elizabeth II, paying tribute to her several times since her death.

However, this particular remark appears to have struck a different tone within the royal family.

Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis stayed with Sarah and Andrew after her death (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William ‘furious’ over Sarah Ferguson comments

According to Woman magazine, royal commentator Emily Andrews claimed: “Prince William was then apparently ‘furious’ that she used this anecdote.

“William and Kate, along with other members of the family, thought it a crass and bizarre way in which to boast of her closeness to the late queen.”

Kensington Palace has been contacted for comment on these claims.

Sarah said she felt the late queen was talking to her through her corgis (Credit: Anthony Carrel/Starface Photo/Cover Images)

Andrew and Sarah keep a low profile amid Epstein scrutiny

Both Andrew and Sarah have been keeping a low profile in recent months as scrutiny over their past association with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has intensified.

In January this year, the US Department of Justice released millions of files linked to Epstein and his crimes. Among them were images said to show Andrew kneeling on all fours over an unidentified female, although no further context was provided.

Emails within the files also appeared to suggest Andrew allegedly shared confidential and sensitive documents with Epstein during his time as the UK’s trade envoy.

Read more: Sarah Ferguson’s jaw-dropping ‘demand’ from Jeffrey Epstein ‘exposed’ involving Beatrice and Eugenie days after his jail release

Then, on February 19, Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office before being released under investigation hours later.

Andrew has always vehemently denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.

Meanwhile, emails included in the files allegedly showed Sarah and Epstein in contact, with one message appearing to describe him as “the brother I have always wished for”.

Andrew and Sarah, who divorced in 1996, have been keeping a low profile since. Being named or pictured in the Epstein files is not an indication of wrongdoing.

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