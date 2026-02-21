‘Update’ on Sarah Ferguson as she’s ‘in a bad way’ following ex Andrew’s arrest

Sarah Ferguson could reportedly find herself speaking to police as the investigation into her former husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, continues to gather pace following his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Andrew was detained on February 19 on the Sandringham Estate, in a dramatic development that has sent shockwaves through royal circles. He spent around 11 hours in custody before being released under investigation later that evening.

In a statement, Thames Valley Police said: “As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.

“The man remains in police custody at this time. We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance.”

No charges have been announced and the arrest does not imply guilt.

Sarah Ferguson may ‘have to speak to police’ after arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Ferguson, better known to many as Fergie, has kept a notably low profile in recent months and is believed to be abroad.

It is understood she recently spent time in the French Alps before travelling on to the United Arab Emirates.

A source told the Daily Mail: “She sounds in a bad way. She’s been telling people she is really suffering with her mental health and thinks everyone is out to get her.”

The insider also claimed that while Ferguson is said to be eager to rebuild her finances, her public image has been badly damaged.

“She wants to get out there and start earning money again. I can’t see how she’s going to do it. Her brand is toxic,” the source alleged.

According to the same report, one potential route to raise funds would be a “tell-all book”. However, Ferguson has reportedly ruled that out because she “might end up having to tell that story to the police”.

The wider impact on the family has been described as “catastrophic”, particularly for her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.

One insider said the princesses are “in a state” following their father’s arrest.

Representatives for Sarah Ferguson have been contacted for comment.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrest

Andrew’s arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office took place on Thursday. The exact nature of the alleged misconduct remains unclear at this stage.

Scrutiny has intensified in recent weeks following the release of Epstein files last month. Andrew was accused of sharing sensitive and confidential information with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2010 during his time as the UK’s trade envoy.

He stepped down from the role in 2011 after questions were raised about his association with Epstein.

Epstein files published by the US Department of Justice on January 30 this year have brought renewed attention to the matter.

Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein.

Meanwhile, last September, Ferguson was dropped by several charities after emails resurfaced appearing to show her corresponding with Jeffrey Epstein.

A 2011 email allegedly showed the former Duchess of York describing Epstein as a “supreme friend”. The message was sent just weeks after she told the Evening Standard she would “have nothing ever to do with Jeffrey Epstein ever again”.

A spokesperson later said the email was sent under duress.

Further files released last month also appeared to contain additional emails from 2009 and 2010 in which Ferguson allegedly praised Epstein.

According to the BBC, one message reportedly read: “You are a legend. I am at your service. Just marry me.”

The correspondence is said to have taken place after Epstein’s 2008 conviction for soliciting sex from a minor.

Being named or pictured in the Epstein files is not in itself an indication of wrongdoing.

Representatives for Sarah were contacted for comment regarding the files.

