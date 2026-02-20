Princess Beatrice and Eugenie’s heartbreaking ‘reaction’ to father Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are said to be “in a state” after the dramatic arrest of their father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, in a development that has sent shockwaves through royal circles.

Andrew was arrested on Thursday morning, February 19, on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Plain-clothed officers attended the Sandringham Estate, where he is currently living following his departure from Royal Lodge.

He spent around 11 hours in police custody before being released under investigation later that evening.

In a statement, Thames Valley Police confirmed: “We have today arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office.”

The precise nature of the alleged misconduct has not been disclosed.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are reportedly “in a state” after their father’s arrest (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s reported reaction to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrest

So far, neither sister nor their mother, Sarah Ferguson, has spoken publicly about the arrest.

However, according to The Telegraph, the situation has left those closest to Andrew reeling. One source described the fallout as devastating for the family.

“This is catastrophic for her and the girls,” the insider said, referring to Ferguson. “She seems to be doing her best to put a brave face on it.”

Another source claimed Beatrice and Eugenie were “in a state” as the news unfolded.

Ferguson is believed to be out of the country, having reportedly spent time in the French Alps before travelling on to the United Arab Emirates. She has not been seen publicly since September 2025.

Andrew’s detention marks the first time in modern history that a senior royal has been arrested.

No formal details have been confirmed regarding the allegations. However, the arrest follows claims that Andrew shared sensitive and confidential information with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2010 while serving as the UK’s trade envoy.

The claims emerged after the US Department of Justice released millions of files linked to Epstein and his crimes last month. Among them were reported emails suggesting Andrew forwarded official trade reports and investment information to Epstein during his time in the role.

Andrew served as Britain’s trade envoy from 2001 to 2011, a position that carries strict duties of confidentiality over sensitive commercial and political matters.

He has always denied any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein.

It is important to stress that the arrest does not amount to a finding of guilt, and no charges have been brought.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on Thursday (Credit: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

King Charles speaks out after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrest

In a statement issued after the arrest, King Charles said he had learned of the news “with the deepest concern”.

“What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities,” he said.

“Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all.”

It is understood that neither the king nor Buckingham Palace was given advance notice of the arrest. The Prince and Princess of Wales are said to be supportive of the king’s position.

The current whereabouts of Beatrice and Eugenie have not been confirmed.

Representatives for the princesses and Buckingham Palace have been contacted for comment.

In October 2025, King Charles stripped his younger brother of his royal titles and honours as scrutiny intensified over Andrew’s alleged links to Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew has also faced sexual assault allegations from the late Virginia Giuffre, who claimed she was trafficked by Epstein and forced to have sex with the royal on three occasions when she was 17.

He has consistently and strongly denied those allegations.

Unlike their father, Beatrice and Eugenie have retained their royal titles.

