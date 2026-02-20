The royal family is facing fresh pressure to “apologise” after the dramatic arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor this week.

A leading royal historian has said the monarchy can no longer sidestep the controversy, arguing that Andrew’s royal roots mean the institution itself cannot simply move on.

Police arrested Andrew on the morning of February 19 on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Officers attended a property on the Sandringham Estate, where he has been living since vacating Royal Lodge in Windsor earlier this month.

By Thursday evening, he had been released from police custody under investigation. No charges have been announced.

The royal family have been called to apologise following the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. (Credit: Cover Images)

Royal family urged to ‘apologise’ after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest

Writing for The Mirror, royal historian Dr Tessa Dunlop insisted the monarchy cannot simply rebrand Andrew and draw a line under the affair.

“We can pretend he isn’t royal, and stumble over his new, long-winded ‘Mountbatten-Windsor’ nomenclature,” she wrote. “But Andrew is the son of a monarch, born in Buckingham Palace 66 years ago. He remains 8th in line to the throne.”

Her comments come amid intensifying scrutiny. More than three million files were recently released by the US Department of Justice relating to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

For years, Andrew has faced questions over his links to Epstein.

The newly released documents allegedly include emails suggesting Andrew forwarded official trade reports and sensitive information about investment opportunities to Epstein during his time as trade envoy. Those appointed as trade envoys are bound by duties of confidentiality even after leaving office.

Andrew held the role from 2001 to 2011 and has always denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.

Dr Dunlop argued that Andrew’s appointment as UK trade envoy was rooted in his royal standing.

“It was precisely because of his privileged position the former prince was ‘anointed’ trade envoy in the first place,” she said. “Let’s not fool ourselves that Andrew is no longer royal.”

A royal expert argued that Andrew has been protected by the monarchy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor scandal

Alongside scrutiny over his friendship with Epstein, Andrew has also faced allegations of sexual assault.

He previously settled a civil lawsuit brought in the US by the late Virginia Giuffre, who alleged she had been trafficked by Epstein and forced to have sex with Andrew on three occasions when she was 17.

Andrew has consistently and vehemently denied the allegations. The case reached an out of court settlement in 2022 for an undisclosed sum. Andrew stated the agreement was not an admission of guilt.

Ms Giuffre tragically took her own life last April at the age of 41.

Dr Dunlop has now criticised what she sees as the palace’s historical handling of the controversy.

She claimed that “the late queen protected her son Andrew”. His controversial 2019 BBC Newsnight interview was staged at Buckingham Palace, where he addressed both his friendship with Epstein and the allegations against him.

In her view, “surely the least the royal family can do is apologise for consistently turning a blind eye to former Duke of York’s extensive abuse of power”.

King Charles’ statement on Andrew arrest

Meanwhile, King Charles issued a statement after his brother’s arrest.

“What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities,” he said.

“They have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course.”

Representatives for Buckingham Palace have been contacted for comment.

