What happens now Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested? All we know and Sarah Ferguson’s ‘whereabouts’

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested today after police arrived at the Sandringham Estate where he is residing.

The development has prompted immediate questions about what comes next for the former Duke of York. As details continue to emerge, here is what we know so far following Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest.

Why has Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor been arrested?

Andrew has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. However, the specific details of the allegations of misconduct being investigated are unknown.

The latest tranche of files relating to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, released last month, raised renewed questions about Andrew’s relationship with the disgraced financier.

Following the release of files, Andrew was accused of sharing sensitive and confidential documents with Epstein during his time as a UK trade envoy.

An email, allegedly from Andrew, appeared to show that he had shared confidential and sensitive information with Epstein in 2010 during his time as a UK trade envoy, as detailed in the files.

Being named or pictured in the Epstein files does not in itself confirm wrongdoing.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has consistently and vehemently denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.

Thames Valley Police confirm Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrest: Their statement in full

The BBC reported that it had seen a statement from Thames Valley Police outlining the situation.

The statement reads: “As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. The man remains in police custody at this time.

“We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court.”

Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said: “Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office.

“It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence. We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”

What happens now Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested?

Reports suggest that now Andrew has been taken into custody, investigators will move to search properties linked to him in order to gather potential evidence.

It has been claimed that Royal Lodge, his former home, as well as his current residence on the Sandringham Estate, are being examined by officers. Items that could be considered relevant, including photographs, electronic devices and documents, may be seized for further analysis.

Meanwhile, Andrew is likely being held in custody. It’s unknown how long Andrew will be held for.

What is misconduct in public office?

Misconduct in public office is an offence involving the abuse or neglect of power by someone holding a public role.

The law applies to individuals across government and public services, including elected officials, civil servants, police officers and members of the judiciary.

The 2020 Law Commission described misconduct in public office as “one of the most notoriously difficult offences to define in England and Wales”.

If proven, the offence carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. It is committed when a public officer wilfully neglects to perform their duty or wilfully misconducts themselves in a way that amounts to an abuse of the public’s trust.

What could the next steps be?

BBC Home and Legal Correspondent Dominic Casciani has explained what an arrest for misconduct in public office could involve.

He said: “Misconduct in Public Office is a really complicated offence. It essentially boils down to an allegation that someone who was doing a job on behalf of the British public did something seriously wrong, knowing it to be wrong. There are four ‘elements’ or factors that police must focus on during their investigation so that prosecutors can later decide whether or not someone should be charged.

“First, the police must establish whether the person they’re investigating was a ‘public officer’ and the incident in question was plausibly part of those duties. If that’s agreed, detectives will then look for evidence that the incident in question saw the suspect ‘wilfully’ neglecting to perform their duty or wilfully misconducting themselves in some other way. That wordy definition has long been a source of legal debate. The next question is whether the action they committed was so bad that it was ‘an abuse of the public’s trust’.

“Lastly, if the evidence has passed those three tests, police need to examine whether the person under investigation acted ‘without reasonable excuse or justification’. That final question is crucial. It’s a fundamental principle of criminal justice that someone suspected of wrongdoing is given an opportunity to put forward their side of the story and that starts when the police come and knock on their door.”

King Charles issues statement

The king released a statement earlier today, saying: “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office.

“What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course.

“As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all.”

The royal family’s reaction following Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest

Elsewhere, Queen Camilla was seen carrying out a public engagement in Westminster at around noon today. She attended a lunchtime orchestral concert and was greeted by representatives on arrival.

Meanwhile, Princess Anne travelled to Leeds to visit His Majesty’s Prison Leeds in her role as Patron of the Butler Trust. There, she is recognising work that supports excellence in UK prisons.

Despite the unfolding events, her schedule in Yorkshire reportedly remains full.

King Charles continues his duties

King Charles was also photographed this afternoon at St James’s Palace during audiences with Francisco Lima Mena, Ambassador of El Salvador, as well as Emma Aparici Vazquez de Parga, Ambassador of Spain, and High Commissioner for Kenya, Maurice Makoloo.

Where is Sarah Ferguson amid Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest?

Attention has also turned to Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. Reports suggest that she is currently abroad.

She is said to have recently spent time in the French Alps and is now in the United Arab Emirates. Princess Eugenie was seen attending the Basel art fair in Doha last week in her capacity as director of Hauser and Wirth.

A source claimed that Sarah told friends she wished to put some distance between her and Andrew.

Representatives for Sarah Ferguson have been contacted for comment.

PM Keir Starmer and Deputy PM David Lammy speak out

Prime Minister Keir Starmer also addressed the matter.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast before news of Andrew’s arrest broke, he said: “Anybody who has any information should testify. So, whether it’s Andrew or anybody else, anybody who has got relevant information should come forward to whatever the relevant body is, in this particular case, we’re talking about Epstein, but there are plenty of other cases.

“Anybody who has got information relating to any aspect of violence against women and girls has, in my view, a duty to come forward, whoever they are.”

He continued: “One of the core principles in our system is that everybody is equal under the law, and nobody is above the law, and it is really important that this is applied across the board.

“That is the principle. It’s a long-standing principle, it’s a very important principle of our country, our society, and it applies, and it has to apply in this case, in the same way as it would apply in any other case.”

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy also commented, saying: “As justice secretary and as the prime minister has said nobody in this country is above the law. And this is now a police investigation and that must happen in the usual way.”

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s representative has been contacted for comment.

