Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested at his home on his birthday as police statement issued

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested today on his birthday as police have issued a statement.

Police were seen at his current temporary residence, Wood Farm, on the Sandringham Estate on Thursday morning. Shortly afterwards, reports claimed that the former Duke of York had been taken into custody.

Andrew had been expected to mark his 66th birthday today. However, events appear to have unfolded very differently.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested today (Credit: Cover Images)

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested on his birthday

On Thursday, Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

According to reports, six unmarked police vehicles and around eight plain clothed officers arrived at Wood Farm just after 8am. One officer was reportedly carrying a police issued laptop.

The BBC has since reported that it has seen a statement from Thames Valley Police addressing the situation.

The statement reads: “As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. The man remains in police custody at this time.

“We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court.”

Meanwhile, Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said: “Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office.

“It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence. We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”

Why has Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor been arrested?

At present, it is believed that investigators are speaking with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor following the recent release of the Epstein files.

The latest tranche, made public last month by the US Department of Justice, once again raised questions about his relationship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew is facing allegations that he shared sensitive and confidential information with Epstein during his time as a UK trade envoy.

He served as a UK trade envoy between 2001 and 2011. In 2010, Andrew allegedly forwarded government reports from visits to Vietnam, Singapore and China to Epstein, according to the files.

The files also appear to show the former prince forwarded the disgraced financier information on investment opportunities in gold and uranium in Afghanistan.

Under official guidance, trade envoys have a duty of confidentiality over sensitive, commercial, or political information about their official visits.

It’s been confirmed that police are also searching addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.

Andrew’s representative and Buckingham Palace have been contacted for comment.

Andrew has always denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein. This arrest should not be seen as any indication of guilt and there are no charges yet.

Andrew has faced much scrutiny over his links to Epstein (Credit: Cover Images)

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor pictured in the Epstein files

On January 30, more than three million files connected to Epstein and his crimes were released by the US Department of Justice.

Among the documents were images that appeared to show Andrew kneeling on all fours over an unidentified woman lying on the ground.

No context has been provided for the photographs. It also remains unclear when and where they were taken. Andrew’s team has yet to comment.

Although being named or pictured in the files does not confirm wrongdoing, his appearance has reignited public scrutiny.

Just days after the documents were released, Andrew vacated Royal Lodge, the home he had occupied for more than two decades. He is now temporarily residing at Wood Farm while renovations continue at his new property, Marsh Farm, also located on the Sandringham Estate.

For several years, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s association with Epstein has remained under intense examination.

Allegations against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Last October, Andrew lost his royal titles and honours. He was also instructed to leave Royal Lodge.

At the time, his ties to Epstein were dominating headlines, particularly as Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir detailed her alleged encounters with the royal.

Ms Giuffre alleged that she was made to have sex with Andrew on three separate occasions when she was 17 after being trafficked by Epstein.

Andrew has consistently denied Ms Giuffre’s allegations.

This is a breaking news story. Updates will follow.

Read more: Prince William’s ‘shocked reaction’ to Harry and Meghan’s romance

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page