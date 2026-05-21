Today’s EastEnders delivered an emotional goodbye as Julie finally opened the letter Nigel left behind for her, weeks after putting it off through fear of what it might contain.

Although Julie had already told Phil she planned to head back to Scotland to reconnect with the happier memories she shared with Nigel, his final message completely changed the course of her future.

Phil helped Julie open Nigel’s letter (Credit: BBC)

Julie discovers Nigel’s final wish in EastEnders

With Phil’s support, Julie opened Nigel’s letter, and she sobbed as she read it aloud. In the letter, Nigel told her that he’d left her some money in an old pension. However, it wasn’t to be spent on bills. Instead. Nigel wanted Julie to go to India, a trip they had both planned to take together before he got ill.

Julie was overcome with emotion and offered Phil some of the money as a thank you for taking good care of Nigel. But Phil refused to take it and decided they needed to celebrate Julie’s upcoming trip.

The pair headed to The Vic, where they celebrated with Patrick and Kim. Alfie heard the news of Julie’s departure, and he suggested they should have a big ‘going away’ party in the pub. However, the fuss was too much for Julie, and she pretended to pop to the toilet, but instead slipped out of the pub unnoticed.

Phil managed to catch Julie before she left EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Julie made an emotional EastEnders exit

It was only when Phil got home to look for Julie that he found her note, revealing she had left.

Phil raced to the tube and just caught Julie in time before she headed off on her adventure. The pair said a heartfelt goodbye, and Julie reminded Phil to ‘look to the future for Nigel’ before heading off to catch her train.

Fans were sad to see Julie go – but unfortunately, she isn’t the only departure looming.

Grant tries to escape the police next week (Credit: BBC)

More EastEnders exits next week?

New spoilers have hinted there could be two more major departures on the horizon next week.

Grant attempts to protect Mark after Max discovers dodgy cars have been sold through the car lot. Grant steps in and claims he was responsible for the scam rather than Mark.

Despite his efforts, nobody believes him, and things quickly spiral when the police receive a tip-off and start closing in.

As tensions rise, Grant talks about heading back to Portugal, with Sam suggesting she could leave Walford and join him. The pair have rebuilt their bond since Grant’s return, and Sam appears keen not to lose that connection again.

However, with police arriving on Albert Square looking for Grant, the pressure is mounting fast.

Phil and Sam are left waiting in the car, ready to leave, but can Grant evade arrest and make it back to Portugal? And could Sam really be about to leave Walford alongside him? Perhaps Julie isn’t the only one leaving EastEnders.

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: a bombshell rocks Vicki and Ross’s wedding, while Grant runs from the police