Mike Tindall ‘confirms’ he and Prince Harry are no longer close with brutal swipe

Mike Tindall appears to have taken another swipe at Prince Harry and it sounds like the once-close royal friendship may now be firmly in the past.

The former rugby star has previously made pointed comments about Harry, but his latest remark has once again sparked speculation over tensions between the Sussexes and the wider royal family.

Mike Tindall’s latest dig at Prince Harry

Mike, who recently shared a heartbreaking update about his father’s health, was reportedly speaking during a live event at Hay Festival alongside podcast co-hosts James Haskell and Alex Payne when Harry’s name came up.

The trio reflected on Mike and Zara Tindall’s 2011 wedding and joked about guests embarrassing themselves during the celebrations.

According to The Telegraph, Mike quipped: “A lot of other people managed that way better than you. [Like] Harry, when he was fun.”

Prince Harry is apparently no longer close with Mike (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The comment quickly raised eyebrows among royal fans, with many interpreting it as a subtle dig at Harry following years of tension within the family.

Mike has also reportedly criticised Harry’s behaviour surrounding Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee, allegedly expressing frustration that the duke made only limited appearances during the celebrations.

The Tindalls and Sussexes reportedly drifted apart

Before Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal duties and moved to California, the Sussexes were believed to share a close friendship with Mike and Zara.

However, reports have suggested relations cooled as Harry and Meghan became more involved in Hollywood circles.

Mike and Zara wed in 2011 (Credit: David Betteridge Splash News / SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Mike and Zara appear to have strengthened ties with Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales in recent years.

Royal editor Emily Andrews recently suggested Zara could even receive additional royal responsibilities when William eventually becomes king, potentially taking on patronages linked to horse racing and Sandringham.

Elsewhere, Harry and Meghan appear to be thriving in their own bubble in California. They recently celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary.

Read more: Prince William makes ‘boarding’ confession about George ahead of school change

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