Details on Prince Harry’s UK visit have emerged from Birmingham Children’s Hospital after the Duke of Sussex shared a rare family insight about son Archie.

As reported by GBNews, Harry revealed that Prince Archie is currently “obsessed with Lego”.

He made the trip to mark 20 years of WellChild’s specialist nursing initiative. Harry serves as patron of the charity.

WellChild supports seriously ill children. It also helps families care for them at home.

Prince Harry spoke about son Archie’s interests during UK visit (Credit: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

Prince Harry’s UK visit takes a personal turn with Archie comment

But there was one moment that revealed more about Harry’s family life behind the scenes. During the visit, Prince Harry met 12-year-old patient Alec Hill and his parents.

That conversation led to the family remark.

“Do you know who’s obsessed with Lego? My son Archie and he’s a master builder,” the duke revealed.

The comment offered a brief glimpse into life with Archie. It quickly became the standout moment from the day, as throughout the years Harry and Meghan have opted to keep their kids out of the spotlight.

Prince Archie: basic family facts Prince Archie is the elder child of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. His full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

He was born on May 6, 2019.

He has a younger sister, Princess Lilibet.

Archie has largely been kept out of public royal engagements since his parents stepped back from frontline royal duties.

According to reports, hospital staff welcomed Harry warmly as he walked through the corridors. One nurse received a hug from the royal.

Harry also posed for a group photo with around a dozen nurses. Families at the hospital asked for pictures with him too.

He met two nurses whose roles WellChild funds. He also spent time with several young patients.

What else stood out during the visit?

The engagement focused on children with serious health needs. It also highlighted support for families moving from hospital care to treatment at home.

Harry used the visit to praise frontline staff. He thanked them directly for their work. “Thank you for everything you do,” he told the assembled staff.

What WellChild does and Prince Harry’s role WellChild is a UK charity that supports seriously ill children and young people. It helps families care for children at home rather than staying in hospital for longer than necessary.

Its work includes funding specialist children’s nurses and family support services.

The charity also provides practical help for families managing complex medical needs at home.

Prince Harry has served as patron of WellChild for many years and regularly attends its events and visits projects linked to the charity.

Later, Harry spoke to WellChild executives, nurses and families. He said their work changes lives every day.

“I don’t know if you hear it enough, the difference that you make every single day is quite literally changing daily lives,” Harry said.

He then addressed the pressure facing the sector. Harry explained: “I understand, and we understand, that becomes harder every week with cuts and financial difficulties just the insanity that seems to be circulating, not just in this country but in general.”

Harry said places such as Birmingham Children’s Hospital rely on committed staff. He also said organisations like WellChild give parents key skills to care for children at home.

The visit also came amid reports that Harry could be preparing to bring Archie and Princess Lilibet to see King Charles. Reports state that possibility had sparked speculation this week.

Prince Archie did not join his father in London earlier in the week. However, it is believed that his children will accompany Meghan to the UK. But they will not attend any public events.

Still, Prince Harry’s recent visit offered a softer moment in a busy royal schedule. For many watching, Archie’s Lego obsession stole the spotlight.

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