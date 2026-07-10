Paul gambaccini heartbreaking Alzheimer’s diagnosis is now public after the veteran broadcaster revealed his news and said he plans to keep working for as long as he can.

The BBC Radio 2 and Greatest Hits Radio presenter is 77. Paul announced the heartbreaking news on his Instagram. He said doctors actually diagnosed him in early 2025.

For now, he plans to continue his regular radio work. That includes The Paul Gambaccini Collection on BBC Radio 2 on Sundays from 8pm to 10pm. He also plans to keep hosting his shows on Greatest Hits Radio.

Paul Gambaccini Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock.

Paul Gambaccini reveals Alzheimer’s diagnosis

Paul Gambaccini addressed the Alzheimer’s diagnosis directly. He also asked for space to keep doing the job he loves.

He said: “As Freddie Mercury once sang, you can’t turn back the clock, you can’t turn back the tide. Ain’t that a shame.

“In early 2025 I was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

“There’s no denying it’s a serious condition with an uncertain future, but for now life goes on as normal and I continue to broadcast The Paul Gambaccini Collection on BBC Radio 2 from 8-10pm on Sundays and my shows on Greatest Hits Radio

“I’m grateful for the kindness and support I’ve already received. I will be as open as I can as things progress.

“For now, I wish to be given the space to keep on broadcasting the music I love to the listeners I love even more. These are the days of our lives.”

The Paul Gambaccini Alzheimer’s update also included support at home. Daily Mail said Gambaccini and his husband, Christopher Sherwood, have received support from Alzheimer’s Society.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alzheimer’s Society (@alzheimerssoc)

What supporters hope this diagnosis will do next

Alzheimer’s Society chief executive Michelle Dyson CB praised Paul Gambaccini’s decision to speak publicly. She said his story could encourage others to seek advice and support sooner.

She said: “Paul’s experience shows that there can be life after a dementia diagnosis – his fans will be delighted at his decision to carry on hosting his shows.

“Receiving a dementia diagnosis can be frightening but it can also open the door to receiving treatment and support.

“We hope that by sharing his diagnosis, Paul will encourage others to spot the symptoms and reach out if they are worried about themselves or a loved one.

“The earlier someone is diagnosed, the better the chances are that they can continue doing the things they love and live independently for longer, and plan for the future.”

Paul Gambaccini has remained a familiar voice on British radio for decades. The American-British broadcaster began his career in 1974. He did his first stint on Radio 1 at 24 years old.

Paul Gambaccini: career timeline Paul Gambaccini is an American-British broadcaster and music presenter.

He began his broadcasting career in 1974.

He joined BBC Radio 1 in his mid-20s.

He later became a long-running presence on British radio and music television.

He currently presents The Paul Gambaccini Collection on BBC Radio 2 on Sundays from 8pm to 10pm.

He also presents shows on Greatest Hits Radio.

Daily Mail also noted his past criticism of the BBC over false allegations made during Operation Yewtree. In 2022, he said he would be “happy to see the BBC go” because he felt it did not stand by him.

Police arrested him in November 2013 and raided his London home. Two men wrongly accused him of sexual abuse dating to the late 1970s and early 1980s.

He spent 11 months on police bail before the claims collapsed. Later, he said he wanted to keep working for the BBC. He believed the broadcaster chose public relations over properly examining the accusations.

For now, the focus stays on paul gambaccini alzheimer’s and his determination to remain behind the microphone as long as he can.

Paul Gambaccini and Operation Yewtree: key facts Paul Gambaccini was arrested in November 2013 during the Operation Yewtree era.

He was questioned over allegations of historic sexual abuse, which he denied.

He spent 11 months on police bail before the case against him collapsed.

He later spoke publicly about the impact of the allegations and his treatment during the investigation.

In later interviews, he criticised the BBC’s response and said he felt the broadcaster had not stood by him.

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