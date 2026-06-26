Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing fresh scrutiny after a new report claimed they are spending more time apart.

Prince Harry recently attended a basketball game in Texas alone whilst Meghan Markle stayed at home in California, according to reports.

The outlet said Harry has been feeling increasingly lonely as their lives move in different directions. One insider claimed, as per Closer: “Their lives have drifted onto completely different tracks.”

They added: “It started two years ago when they made the conscious decision to go in their own directions with their work – but that has gradually expanded to the point where it’s become impossible to deny that they are now living very separate lives much of the time.”

Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, have lived in California since leaving royal life in 2020. They share two children, Archie and Lilibet.

The report said Meghan is focused on her business ambitions. It also claimed Harry often seems to be on a very different track.

Could Harry and Meghan grow apart this summer?

The couple could spend more time apart this summer.

An insider said: “Every time he comes back to Britain without Meghan and the children, it reinforces how separated his two worlds have become. Harry doesn’t blame Meghan for feeling protective, but it has left him feeling very alone at times. Harry feels the more his family stays away, the more distant the children will become from the rest of the family.”

Harry and Meghan are expected to visit the UK this summer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The report added that Meghan still has reservations about bringing Archie and Lilibet to Britain. Harry is said to hope the children can spend time with King Charles.

The separate beds claim

The most eye-catching allegation involved the couple’s day-to-day routine. The insider insisted: “No one is suggesting the marriage is over, but there’s no denying that their relationship looks very different these days. They’re spending a huge amount of time on separate schedules, in separate cities, and, inevitably, in separate beds. It’s become almost the new normal for them to be apart.”

Still, Harry and Meghan have faced marriage rumours for years. In 2023, a spokesperson denied claims that Harry kept a hotel room for nights away from home.

Harry also mocked the gossip in 2024. He said: “Apparently we’ve bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We’ve apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well.”

He then added: “So it’s just like, what?”

Representatives for Harry and Meghan have been contacted for comment.

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