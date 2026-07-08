Princess Kate and Tim Henman footage offered a relaxed glimpse of the Princess of Wales during her latest Wimbledon visit.

Wimbledon shared the moment in a special royal edition of “Overheard at Wimbledon”. The clip picked up Kate’s conversation on Court 18.

Kate, 44, spoke with former British tennis player Tim Henman and All England Lawn Tennis Club chair Debbie Jevans. They watched Briton Arthur Fery play Otto Virtanen last Thursday.

HELLO! reported on the newly released clip, released to Wimbledon’s Instagram account. The footage showed Kate laughing and trading observations as the match unfolded.

She quickly praised the setting. Kate said: “The court is so pristine.”

She then turned to Debbie with a playful question. Kate asked if she “chooses the voice for the calls now”.

Debbie answered with a joke. She replied: “It’s way above my pay grade!”

Princess Kate sat with Tim Henman at Wimbledon recently (Credit: Kieran McManus/Shutterstock)

Why the Princess Kate Tim Henman clip feels so revealing

The exchange also showed Kate’s easy knowledge of the sport. She asked Tim about his “top speed”.

He answered: “146km per hour.” Kate then asked if he remembered “Sampras”.

As the rallying continued, she reacted like any keen fan. She said “very good!” and “lovely” before adding: “That is seriously good tennis.”

The Princess of Wales serves as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club. She remains one of Wimbledon’s most recognisable supporters.

Duke of Kent and Wimbledon: key links Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, has long been associated with Wimbledon and the All England Lawn Tennis Club. He previously served as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, later took on that patron role.

The Duke of Kent has been a regular presence at Wimbledon over many years.

He is often seen in the Royal Box during the Championships.

She attends the tournament most years. She often watches from the Royal Box, sometimes with Prince William and their children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wimbledon (@wimbledon)

Then Princess Kate and Tim Henman talk turned to a brutal challenge

The conversation soon shifted from tennis to Kate’s recent Three Peaks Challenge. She completed it in support of the Royal Marsden, where she received cancer treatment in 2024.

Kate explained: “I did it in 24 hours, that was the challenge anyway. But I think part of the journey was trying to enjoy the process, the training beforehand, but also making the time during the walk, to meet people and enjoy the journey rather than just quickly getting to the top.”

She also admitted the conditions made the effort even tougher. Laughing, she said: “The weather was atrocious! I mean, I Everybody got soaked through, but it was a very stoically British thing to do.

Tim Henman at Wimbledon: key career facts Tim Henman is a former British tennis player who became one of the leading figures in British men’s tennis during the 1990s and 2000s. He reached six Grand Slam semi-finals during his career.

At Wimbledon, he was a four-time semi-finalist.

Henman was known for an attacking style built around a strong serve and net play.

After retiring from professional tennis, he remained a prominent commentator and public figure in the sport.

“You know, you’re soaking wet and everybody’s going ‘Come on, you can do it’.”

Kate also reflected on the response to the fundraiser. She said: “I’ve just been blown away by all the donations. Everyone’s been so generous. That’s what keeps you going, that you’re doing it for a good cause.

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“It keeps you going through the harder times.”

Before she reached the outer courts, Kate had already greeted fans who queued for tickets. That made the Princess Kate and Tim Henman clip another warm snapshot from her 2026 Wimbledon appearance.

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