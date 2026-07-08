Katie Price reflects on her headline making romance with Gareth Gates in her new Sky documentary, while an old clip has resurfaced showing Peter Andre joking about the singer.

Katie and Gareth had a brief relationship in 2002 at the height of his Pop Idol success.

Gareth was 17 at the time, while Katie, then known as Jordan, was 23.

Peter Andre mocked Katie Price’s ex fling Gareth Gates in old clip (Credit: ITV)

Gareth discusses their controversial relationship in Katie Price: Nothing To Hide, while archive footage from I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! has also drawn fresh attention.

Peter Andre mocks Katie Price’s ex Gareth Gates in resurfaced clip

The clip comes from Peter and Katie’s time together on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! in 2004, when their romance first began.

The pair later married, enjoyed a hugely successful television career together and welcomed two children, Junior and Princess.

During a light hearted exchange in camp, Peter jokes about Katie’s earlier romance with Gareth.

He styles his hair into Gareth’s trademark spikes before performing an impression of him singing Unchained Melody, the song Gareth released after Pop Idol.

Peter asks Katie: “Alright, who am I?”

She replies: “You’re nothing like Gatesy.”

Campmate Kerry Katona laughs as Peter continues singing.

Peter insists: “I didn’t say he was bad.”

Katie then teases Peter about his hairstyle, saying: “He’s 10 years younger than you as well, Peter.”

Katie, known then as Jordan, defended Gareth (Credit: ITV)

Katie Price defends Gareth Gates

Peter carries on singing Unchained Melody, but Katie tells him: “He hits that note a lot better.”

Peter replies: “I’m sure he hits that note just fine. Do you want to tell us about the note he actually hit?”

As he continues joking, Peter asks: “Come on, Jordy, tell us a story.”

Katie responds: “The story’s not going to be revealed, thank you.”

Peter then jokes: “Did it make you go… ‘I NEEEEEED your love’.”

Katie smiles and replies: “He got it higher than that, actually.”

She then tells Peter: “You have done your research then. Proud of you.”

Katie also defends Gareth, saying: “That’s not nice taking the mic out of Gareth.”

Peter responds: “I don’t know Gareth, he’s probably a really nice guy.”

Katie replies: “He is a nice guy… ’till he [bleep] on me.”

Gareth talks about his romance with Katie in her new documentary (Credit: Sky)

Gareth Gates in Katie Price: Nothing To Hide documentary

Katie and Gareth both revisit their relationship in Katie Price: Nothing To Hide, which is now available on Sky and NOW.

They discuss the fallout after Katie slept with Gareth while she was pregnant with her eldest son Harvey, now 24. Harvey’s father is former footballer Dwight Yorke.

Gareth, now 41, says he struggled after Katie sold details of their relationship following his public denial that they had been together.

“She betrayed me by selling the story. I was quite shocked and hurt, that impacted me hugely,” Gareth says. “Firstly because of the sense of betrayal but it was more than that, I’d denied this to some of the closest people around me and I couldn’t really forgive myself for that.”

Katie says in the documentary she regrets what happened.

She admits: “That’s a moment I wish I never did. Yeah I shouldn’t have gone into detail about it but I did. If I could turn back time I wish I never took his virginity for his sake.”

Katie Price : Nothing to Hide is available now on Sky and streaming service NOW

Read more: Peter Andre issues statement after shunning Katie Price’s new Sky documentary: ‘I wish her happiness’

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