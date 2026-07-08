Katie Price’s new Sky documentary lays bare one of the most difficult chapters in her family’s life, with children Junior and Princess Andre fighting back tears as they look back on the period when their mum struggled following the breakdown of her marriage to Kieran Hayler.

They speak candidly in Katie Price: Nothing To Hide, sharing emotional memories of the years that changed their family.

Junior and Princess break down in tears on the Katie Price documentary (Credit: Sky)

Junior and Princess recall Katie Price’s heartbreaking struggles in documentary

Junior and Princess are the children of Katie Price and Peter Andre. In the documentary, they reflect on Katie’s public breakdown after her 2018 split from her third husband, Kieran Hayler.

Katie admits that Kieran’s infidelities “destroyed” her.

Junior, now 21, says: “When [Kieran] cheated on her the first time, that literally broke her, and he did it worse. When they fully broke up, that’s when she really really spiralled.”

Katie explains that she turned to drugs to “block everything out”.

Junior adds: “That was probably the most difficult time of my life, our lives.”

Princess, 19, agrees: “I didn’t know what was going on and I couldn’t talk to mum about it because she wasn’t there.”

She also remembers one small gesture that stayed with her throughout that difficult period.

Princess says: “She’d give me a blanket and spray her perfume on it and that was my attachment to her. I used to go home and feel so lonely I would just cuddle the blanket and cry.”

Junior reveals the moment that has stayed with him

Junior recalls waiting for his mum to come home one night.

He says: “I was in her bed waiting for her to come back.”

He adds: “I woke up at 3:30am to some loud noises. I saw her come into the room and I’ll never forget the look on her face. She was obviously on stuff and it scared me, I’d never seen my mum like this.”

He continues: “That’s when I started seeing the same pattern and her falling down the same hole. When she wasn’t in the right headspace she really wasn’t and she wasn’t being a mum. The mum that I knew from when I was a little boy, the amount of love she gave me was so immense, that’s what I missed so much.

“Mum was on drugs and she couldn’t look after us and that was the reality of it.”

Katie Price opens up candidly in her new documentary (Credit: Sky)

Junior moved in with his father, Peter, when he was 14, while Princess remained living with Katie.

Princess says: “I always wanted to be there for her but she didn’t understand that at the time because she was so hooked up in her own problems.”

Reflecting on that time, an emotional Junior adds: “It made me feel like I wasn’t good enough because she wasn’t fixing herself for me, for us. Are we not good enough for you? Why…”

Both Junior and Princess then became tearful.

The documentary also explores Katie’s mental health struggles, including her suicide attempts and rehab stays for substance misuse.

Junior also shares his thoughts on Katie’s marriage to Lee Andrews. The couple married in January after meeting just days earlier.

He says: “This is the most silly, stupidest thing. Marrying a guy you don’t even know. Well, this just sums it up. This is my mum. This is what she does.”

Later in the episode, he adds: “Mum can’t be alone. I feel like she’s scared to be alone. Because, I feel like, if she’s alone, she doesn’t have anyone to turn to apart from herself.”

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He adds: “She probably wants to escape some thoughts that she has and some feelings that she has. But she keeps getting hurt and broken because these partners are no good for her.”

Katie Price: Nothing to Hide is available on Sky and streaming service NOW from July 8, 2026.

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