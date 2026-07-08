Katie Price‘s first boyfriend Gary Bolingbroke looks back on their relationship in her new Sky documentary, but their romance was not without its drama.

The pair both appear in Katie Price: Nothing To Hide, where they revisit how they first met before discussing the end of their relationship.

Katie Price’s ex Gary Bolingbroke appears in her new documentary series (Credit: Sky)

Katie says she fell for the Brighton “boy about town” during a night out, while Gary recalls stepping in after seeing a group of men giving her unwanted attention.

Their relationship eventually ended after Katie was linked in newspaper reports to footballer Teddy Sheringham.

Looking back, Katie says Gary ending the relationship “did me a favour”.

While Gary speaks warmly about Katie in the documentary, he has not always shared such positive memories.

Katie Price’s ex Gary Bolingbroke

Katie and Gary dated during the late 90s as her modelling career gathered pace and she became widely known as Jordan.

At first she was recognised as “Boly’s girl”, but that quickly changed as her fame grew. Before long, Gary found himself being introduced as “Jordan’s boyfriend”.

Although Gary reflects positively on their relationship in the documentary, he gave a very different account during a 2012 interview.

Speaking to The Mirror, Gary described Katie as a “hurricane” and claimed she left a “trail of devastation” after they split.

Katie’s career was on the up during her romance with Gary (Credit: Sky)

He also made an extraordinary claim involving Katie and his mother.

Gary told the publication: “We were at my mum’s house and my brother and his girlfriend were there, too.

“Katie was excited because she said she was going to be on TV. It was her first TV appearance and it was coming up at 11pm that night, she said.

“What she didn’t mention was it was on an adult TV channel. Before I knew it, she’d switched over and there she was on the screen doing a full on strip for the camera. My mum sat there with eyes like saucers.”

Meanwhile, Gary is not the only former partner to feature in Katie Price: Nothing To Hide. Another Level star Dane Bowers also reflects on their relationship during the opening episode.

The documentary revisits several key moments from Katie’s personal life as she looks back on her years in the spotlight.

Read more: Katie Price admits her overdose following her split with Dane Bowers was ‘for attention’

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